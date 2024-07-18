Spotlight: TREASURE ISLAND at Veteran's Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We can guarantee you’ve never seen Treasure Island presented quite like this. Comedy and improvisational talents Katt Balsan (as Long John Silver) and Spencer Cassling (as…well…everyone and everything else) promise to sway as they may from the original story to include maximum laughs per minute, audience participation, mayhem and memories for the whole family.

And, BEST OF ALL, all performances of Treasure Island - The Panto are presented free of charge. July 2024 20 and 21 - 4:00 PM Veterans Park 40870 Big Bear Blvd Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 July 2024 27 and 28 - 4:00 PM Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38 Fawnskin, CA 92333

