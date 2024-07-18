Spotlight: STORY SMASH at Sessions Hotel and Resort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Story Smash is created and hosted by Christine Blackburn and produced by Jim Coughlin.



“Expert Judges” include writer, Danny Zuker (Modern Family) and comedians, Blaine Capatch (Mad TV) and Fielding Edlow.



Three Los Angeles comedians (Abby Schachner, Craig Spivek, and Tina Comedo) and one audience member, spin the wheel and tell a true one or two-minute story based on the topic they land on. The“Expert Judges” comment on the story. The audience laughs themselves silly. Story Smash is appropriate for audiences 15 years old and up.



“Story Smash is the perfect night out.” - Discover Hollywood Magazine



"...Show creator Christine Blackburn has masterminded not only brilliant comedy, but that most rare and necessary commodity - a genuine feeling of community. It's spellbinding.”- Amanda Callas, Discover Hollywood Magazine

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL