Spotlight: OSCAR MEETS TONY at LA Arboretum

Award-winning Broadway and Film Music Closes the Pasadena POPS Season!

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein closes the season with an evening of award-winning music from Broadway and Hollywood.

Hear timeless hits from The Wizard of Oz and West Side Story to Funny Girl and Company, as Broadway stars Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera) and Morgan James (The Addams Family) sing “Maria,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “Over the Rainbow” and more for a season finale you won’t want to miss!




