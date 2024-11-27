Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
Spotlight: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at The Ahmanson Theatre

You can’t miss Sutton Foster in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

By: Nov. 27, 2024
Spotlight: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at The Ahmanson Theatre Image
Musical theatre legend Sutton Foster (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Music Man) returns to the Ahmanson Theatre as Princess Winnifred in this beloved musical fairytale. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” this uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Princess and the Pea promises both classic charms and new delights.

Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods) and with a new adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Once Upon a Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, reveling in Winnifred’s ability to charm and transform with willpower, honesty, and a little bit of help from her friends.




