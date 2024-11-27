Spotlight: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at The Ahmanson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical theatre legend Sutton Foster (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Music Man) returns to the Ahmanson Theatre as Princess Winnifred in this beloved musical fairytale. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” this uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Princess and the Pea promises both classic charms and new delights.

Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods) and with a new adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Once Upon a Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, reveling in Winnifred’s ability to charm and transform with willpower, honesty, and a little bit of help from her friends.

Comments