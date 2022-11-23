Special Guests Announced For WATKINS FAMILY HOUR CHRISTMAS at the Soraya

The Watkins Family Hour will welcome several friends to join them onstage at The Soraya for a one-night only holiday celebration on Saturday, December 3 at 8pm. Frequent onstage guests and collaborators actor John C. Reilly, and singer-songwriters Nikka Costa, Margaret Glaspy, Gaby Moreno, Willie Watson and Mike Viola will join brother and sister duo Sean and Sara Watkins for this exclusive Watkins Family Hour Christmas show.



Oscar-nominated actor John C. Reilly is best known for his roles in Thomas Anderson films Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia, and Guardians of the Galaxy and Chicago. Nikka Costa is an American singer whose music combines elements of pop, soul, and blues. She also had a career as a child singer starting in the early 1980s Margaret Glaspy is a New York-based singer-songwriter whose latest album is Emotions and Math. Gaby Moreno is a singer, songwriter, and producer whose music covers a wide breadth of genres including Latin, Alternative, Blue, Folk, and Americana. Mike Viola is a producer, musician, songwriter, and singer, best known for his work with Panic! at The Disco. His original music has been featured on soundtracks for movies such as That Thing You Do!, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and Get Him to the Greek. American singer, songwriter, guitarist, banjo player, and actor Willie Watson is also a founding member of the Old Crow Medicine Show.



Sean and Sara Watkins bring their bluegrass musical variety show to The Soraya with a special edition just for the Holidays. The Family Hour began in Los Angeles at the Largo nightclub, where the siblings are known for gathering their family and famous friends.