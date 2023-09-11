South Bay Music Association Presents FRANKENSTEIN: ALIVE IN CONCERT In Collaboration With Grand Vision Foundation

South Bay Wind Ensemble will begin its 2023/2024 season with "Frankenstein: Alive in Concert" on October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. The classic 1931 film has sound and dialog, but no music. So now, South Bay Winds are providing the music with a 2002 score by composer Michael Shapiro.

Another 1931 classic will feature at the performance venue, the Warner Grand Theatre itself! Both "Frankenstein" and the Warner Grand were introduced to Los Angeles in 1931. And we celebrate that history with a medley of Warner Bros. movie favorites from the 1930s to today, performed with a slideshow highlighting the venues illustrious history!

This is one Halloween celebration you won't want to miss! Presented in collaboration with the Grand Vision Foundation.

Under the direction of Steven Allen Fox, South Bay Wind Ensemble is a high-level performing group with the mission of providing semi-professional and dedicated amateur musicians the opportunity to perform challenging and rewarding concerts; and to provide the South Bay community an exceptional concert experience comprised of quality wind band compositions and transcriptions.

Maestro Steven Allen Fox is Principal Conductor for the Los Angeles Film Orchestra and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. He has conducted the San Francisco Symphony, the Silly Symphonies Orchestra, Hollywood Studio Symphony, and the Video Games Live Orchestra.

He made his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut the summer of 2022, conducting "Basil Poledouris, The Music and the Movies." Notable professionals Steven has worked with include Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel, John Stamos, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs, Shoshana Bean, Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, Alan Silvestri, Richard Sherman, Thomas Newman, John Debney, Michael Giacchino, and Michael Kosarin.

Tickets start at just $15. Visit Click Here or call 310-433-8774 for tickets and info.