Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Paul Williams

Soka Performing Arts Center brings Paul Williams to its stage on Saturday, March 18th as one of the most beloved and respected music creators in the world today. Williams is a lyricist and composer who has won an Oscar Award, three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, an Ivor Novello International Award and earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Williams' timeless classics range from "We've Only Just Begun", "You and Me Against the World" and "The Rainbow Connection" to "Touch" and "Beyond" on Daft Punk's chart-topping Album of the Year, Random Access Memories on which he also performed, receiving a Grammy as Featured Artist.

Williams says of his upcoming performance: "I'm looking forward to returning to Soka. My homebase is behind the Orange curtain ... And my music and movie dreams were born just over the county line in Long Beach. This feels like family and that makes it really special for me."

Paul Williams is set to perform at Soka Performing Arts Center for an 8pm show on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The venue address is 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Tickets:https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230395®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soka.edu%2Fsoka-performing-arts-center%2Fcalendar-events%2Fmusic-movies-mayhem-miracles-recovered-life-paul?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

As President and Chairman of the Board of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Paul Williams is also a leading spokesman for music creators in the digital age. In addition to music creators' rights, Paul is also passionate about recovery, and works tirelessly to destigmatize alcoholism and addiction. Sober 32 years, his humorous observations of life, love, and creativity, augmented by the education and knowledge he gained through his studies and certification from UCLA as a Certified Drug Rehabilitation Counselor, has been shared in a best-selling book co-written by Tracey Jackson, entitled Gratitude and Trust: Six Affirmations That Will Change Your Life which was featured on Oprah's Super Soul Sunday.

While publicly lauded for his work as a songwriter, author and actor, most recently for his role with Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath, Paul predicts he'll be remembered for playing Little Enos in the Smokey and the Bandit trilogy and for his lyrics to "The Love Boat" theme. However, it is the lyrics from Bugsy Malone that aptly sum up his philosophy: "You give a little love and it all comes back to you; You're gonna' be remembered for the things that you say and do". As a devoted husband to writer Mariana Williams and proud father, Paul considers his son Cole, and daughter Sarah, to be his best work.