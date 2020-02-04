Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Hub New Music With Special Guest Kojiro Umezaki
Soka Performing Arts Center presents Hub New Music with Special Guest Kojiro Umezaki on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3 PM. Called "contemporary chamber trailblazers" by the Boston Globe - comprised of flute, clarinet, violin, and cello - Hub New Music is forging new pathways in 21st-century repertoire. Through creative programming and ambitious commissioning projects, the quartet of "intrepids" (WQXR) celebrates the fluidity and diversity of today's classical music landscape. Its performances have been described as "gobsmacking" (Cleveland Classical) and "innovative" (WBUR).
Tickets are $27-$55 and are now available online at performingarts.soka.edu, at the Box Office at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo or by calling (949) 480-4ART (4287).
Chad Cannon, Death Masks
Kojiro Umezaki, Tied Together by Twilight
Takuma Itoh, Faded Aura
Wavelengths
Sun-Young Park, aeoe?a??: Moonlight
Angel Lam, River Whispers
TICKETS $27-$55; Senior, Student, Active Military $24.30 - $49.50
In Person: Soka Performing Arts Center Box Office, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Online: performingarts.soka.edu
Phone: 949.480.4ART (4278)