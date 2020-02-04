Soka Performing Arts Center presents Hub New Music with Special Guest Kojiro Umezaki on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3 PM. Called "contemporary chamber trailblazers" by the Boston Globe - comprised of flute, clarinet, violin, and cello - Hub New Music is forging new pathways in 21st-century repertoire. Through creative programming and ambitious commissioning projects, the quartet of "intrepids" (WQXR) celebrates the fluidity and diversity of today's classical music landscape. Its performances have been described as "gobsmacking" (Cleveland Classical) and "innovative" (WBUR).

Tickets are $27-$55 and are now available online at performingarts.soka.edu, at the Box Office at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo or by calling (949) 480-4ART (4287).

Chad Cannon, Death Masks

Kojiro Umezaki, Tied Together by Twilight

Takuma Itoh, Faded Aura

Wavelengths

Sun-Young Park, aeoe?a??: Moonlight

Angel Lam, River Whispers

Event URL: http://bit.ly/35hZiEm

TICKETS $27-$55; Senior, Student, Active Military $24.30 - $49.50

In Person: Soka Performing Arts Center Box Office, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Online: performingarts.soka.edu

Phone: 949.480.4ART (4278)





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You