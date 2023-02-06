SoCal Pop-Rock Trio EMBLEM3 to Present Virtual Album Release Party Tomorrow

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, will present an exclusive virtual pay-per-view (PPV) showcase in celebration of Emblem3's highly anticipated new album, Songs From the Couch Vol. 2, set to release on February 8, 2023. Presented in partnership with LiveOne Presents and Next Step Talent, Emblem3's Songs From the Couch Vol. 2 Album Release Party PPV event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

The event will provide live performances by the group as well as virtual meet-and-greets and an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with Keaton, Wesley and Drew of Emblem3. Viewers will also gain access to an Emblem3 NFT, tickets to their next event and other special giveaways exclusively during the Feb. 7th event.

While the virtual show's production will take place in Los Angeles on February 4th, LiveOne will provide Emblem3 superfans an intimate experience with the three band members showcasing their new album a day before it is released to the public.

After their meteoric rise to fame with their Billboard Hot 100 charting debut album, Nothing to Lose, and breakout single, "Chloe," the Southern California rock-pop trio has amassed over 5.8M social media followers and over 57M YouTube views to date. They are set to roll out their new album, Songs From the Couch, Vol. 2, the follow-up to their Songs from the Couch, Vol. 1 album, which garnered over 8.3 million Spotify streams.

"We took a little break but we're excited to re-connect with our fans," said Keaton from Emblem3. "We're thrilled to be able to perform all of our new songs for audiences worldwide so easily, thanks to LiveOne!"

"LiveOne is all about uniting the world through music, and these virtual live music events are key to making that happen," said Josh Hallbauer, LiveOne's Head of Talent. "We are thrilled to be working with Next Step Talent on presenting amazing young talents like Emblem3 to our global audiences."

Tickets for this exclusive virtual event are now available at LiveOne.com/Emblem3.

About LiveZone



All the music news you need, crammed into one handy place. The LiveZone crew digs deep into the biggest stories impacting the worlds of music and pop culture.

About Music Lives



LiveOne's multi-artist virtual festival, Music Lives - the first of its kind created during the COVID pandemic - returned to the global stage for its second iteration benefiting MusiCares, garnering nearly 28M livestream views over three days. The festival featured 72+ hours of non-stop music from three continents and over 130 global platinum and emerging indie artists, in addition to launching the first-ever NFT music festival poster. Now in its fourth iteration, the festival's success has led to multiple spin-offs including Music Lives Ballerfest edition, in partnership with FIBA and Vaunt, in 2021 and Music Gives, in partnership and benefiting WRAPP (Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project) in 2022. Past performances include: 24kGoldn, Davido, Francis Karel, G Herbo, Huey Mack, Jake Owen, Jimmie Allen, John Mayer, Justine Skye, Lennon Stella, Lil Tjay, Nelly, Pitbull, PRETTYMUCH, Trace Adkins, Wiz Khalifa, YBN Nahmir, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

About Music Lives On



Music Lives On is a weekly showcase featuring both up-and-coming artists as well as established acts across genres every Thursday on LiveOne.

About One Rising



A monthly live performance show series under LiveOne Presents, One Rising is the gateway to discovering new music and rising stars from around the country. Each month, LiveOne features a new emerging act as the One Rising Artist of the Month with acoustic live performances and exclusive interviews with LiveOne's Chelsea Briggs.

About LiveOne Presents



LiveOne Presents is a virtual livestream series featuring exclusive and intimate performances from some of today's hottest emerging and established artists live from venues across the world, including: OneRising, Rooftop Series, After Parties, Concerts, Stay Driven, The Show and The Unlocked Sessions.

About LiveOne, Inc.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of January 17, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.7 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements



All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, its pay-per-view business and/or Slacker, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's or Slacker's ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 17, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

