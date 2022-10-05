Single Tickets to Five Broadway Shows at the Fox Performing Arts Center Available October 10

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce single tickets to five engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES will go on sale Monday, October 10 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Fox Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets start at $35 and will be available at BroadwayAtTheFox.com or by calling 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each Broadway touring production can be found below.

SHOWS-AT-A-GLANCE:

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 11, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, February 21-22, 2023

• STOMP, February 28-March 1, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, March 29-30, 2023

• ANASTASIA, May 2-3, 2023

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Series Add-On)

January 11, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation. -more-

ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

February 21-22, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

STOMP (Series Add-On)

February 28-March 1, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

March 29-30, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

ANASTASIA

May 2-3, 2023

Fox Performing Arts Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Riverside at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.