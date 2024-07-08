Singer-Songwriter Michelle Vezilj to Preview Movie Musical 300 FEET TALL at The Troubadour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, August 19th at 8:30pm, Los Angeles-based award-winning singer-songwriter, Michelle Vezilj, will present music from her movie musical, 300 FEET TALL at the Troubadour with a cast of Broadway-caliber talent.

“300 FEET TALL is a wildly ambitious and remarkably moving piece of storytelling,” says The Blacklist. “[Mika's] journey is a fantastical fever dream, but it is also tangible, brimming with a palpably human vitality. The dreamlike quality that permeates the script is striking, evoking the surreality of What Dreams May Come, Big Fish, or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

The story follows a young woman’s spiritual awakening as it leads her on a fantastical journey to a hidden alien civilization just in time to save humanity from an evil that’s chased her lifetime after lifetime.

“The writing process has been extremely healing for me,” says Vezilj. “I originally wrote it as a tribute to my dear friend who passed away, but it has since turned into so much more. As the audience witnesses Mika's awakening, I hope they have one of their own, or at the very least, leave with a deeper understanding of themselves.”

Michelle's work has been featured in the SXSW Official Selection Lucky, the Emmy-nominated Shudder series Doomsday, and the Golden Rooster Award-nominated animation Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past.

Vezilj will be joined by musical veterans Drew Moerlein (American Psycho), Eddie Maldonado (Cabaret), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Stefanie Brown (Wicked), and introducing Jade Renee.

Photo Credit: Justin Higuchi

Comments