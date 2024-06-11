Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Unveils Finalists

This is their last week of a 6-week festival run.
Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 has just revealed their top-scoring Finalists of their competition-based festival for this season. This is their last week of a 6-week festival run. Led by Festival Director Ashley Karp, Assistant Festival Director Soda Persi, Program Director for the Latin X section Andrew Cervantes, Program Director for the LGBTQIA+ section Cinnamon Rivera, and lighting/sound design by Andrew J. Roberts, this year's festival has turned record numbers as far as participants and attendees alike.
Here are the Finalists for each section as well as when their show date/times are:
Latin X - Finals
June 14th @ 7:30 PM
"Landscaping"
Directed by Denise Mota
Written by Curt Strickland
"El Abrazo del Vampiro"
Written by Henry Madrid
Directed by Jose Carrillo
"Estoy Muerto?"
Written by Claudio Regis
Directed by Carlos Trevi
"Tacos el Mago"
Written by Ignacio Gonzalez
Directed by Mari Mercado
"La Cita"
Written by Laura Vega
Directed by Alejandro Patino
LGBTQ+ Finals
June 15th @ 4 PM
"Seeds In Your Pocket"
Written and Directed by Fiona Leonard
"The Thrill"
Written by Steven Satta
Directed by Valerie Vega
"15 Seconds"
Written by Bruce Karp
Directed by Travis Joe Dixon
"Eleventh Night"
Written by Rex McGregor
Directed by Aidan Rees
English section Finals
June 15th @ 7:30 PM
"Adira Dela Croix 6.0"
Written by Anthony Page
Directed by RJ Wayne
"Father, Son"
Written and Directed by Jeff Locker
"Will's Dramaturg"
Written by Rich Rubin
Directed by Veronica Rosas
"After All"
Written and Directed by April Audia
"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"
Written by Greg Gould
Directed by Mariah Karp
"Playground Games"
Written by CJ Hoke
Directed by Richard Piatt
Tickets are available at https://shortsweethollywood.stagey.net/ for $25 performed at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA.
These shows do sell out fast so get your tickets!
(Picture featured in article) "El Abrazo Del Vampiro" by Henry Madrid, directed by Jose A. Carrillo, costume and make-up design by Pedro J. Ortiz, is performed as part of Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival at The Victory Theatre in Burbank, Calif., on June 8, 2024 starring Maximiliano Garcia (left) and Lori Rubio (right). Photo by Veronica Rosas.
Videos