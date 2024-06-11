Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Unveils Finalists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 has just revealed their top-scoring Finalists of their competition-based festival for this season. This is their last week of a 6-week festival run. Led by Festival Director Ashley Karp, Assistant Festival Director Soda Persi, Program Director for the Latin X section Andrew Cervantes, Program Director for the LGBTQIA+ section Cinnamon Rivera, and lighting/sound design by Andrew J. Roberts, this year's festival has turned record numbers as far as participants and attendees alike.

Here are the Finalists for each section as well as when their show date/times are:

Latin X - Finals

June 14th @ 7:30 PM

"Landscaping"

Directed by Denise Mota

Written by Curt Strickland

"El Abrazo del Vampiro"

Written by Henry Madrid

Directed by Jose Carrillo

"Estoy Muerto?"

Written by Claudio Regis

Directed by Carlos Trevi

"Tacos el Mago"

Written by Ignacio Gonzalez

Directed by Mari Mercado

"La Cita"

Written by Laura Vega

Directed by Alejandro Patino

LGBTQ+ Finals

June 15th @ 4 PM

"Seeds In Your Pocket"

Written and Directed by Fiona Leonard

"The Thrill"

Written by Steven Satta

Directed by Valerie Vega

"15 Seconds"

Written by Bruce Karp

Directed by Travis Joe Dixon

"Eleventh Night"

Written by Rex McGregor

Directed by Aidan Rees

English section Finals

June 15th @ 7:30 PM

"Adira Dela Croix 6.0"

Written by Anthony Page

Directed by RJ Wayne

"Father, Son"

Written and Directed by Jeff Locker

"Will's Dramaturg"

Written by Rich Rubin

Directed by Veronica Rosas

"After All"

Written and Directed by April Audia

"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"

Written by Greg Gould

Directed by Mariah Karp

"Playground Games"

Written by CJ Hoke

Directed by Richard Piatt

Tickets are available at https://shortsweethollywood.stagey.net/ for $25 performed at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA.

These shows do sell out fast so get your tickets!

(Picture featured in article) "El Abrazo Del Vampiro" by Henry Madrid, directed by Jose A. Carrillo, costume and make-up design by Pedro J. Ortiz, is performed as part of Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival at The Victory Theatre in Burbank, Calif., on June 8, 2024 starring Maximiliano Garcia (left) and Lori Rubio (right). Photo by Veronica Rosas.

