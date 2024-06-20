Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Announces Top Winners Of 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the same day as the 2024 Tony Awards and Father's Day, Short+Sweet Hollywood presented their top tier awards for their 2024 season.

These winners were picked based off of Industry and Audience votes throughout the season's run.

The award ceremony was presented by a very enthusiastic Festival Director Ashley Karp, Assistant Festival Director Soda Persi, LGBTQ+ Program Director Cinnamon Rivera, and Lighting/Sound Director Andrew J. Roberts. Select winner's received a copy of Final Draft as well as a multitude of other sponsored awards through the festival.

Here's the full list of Winners for this year's Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 festival!

Voted Best Actor

English:

Best Actor

Patrick Censoplano

Best Actress

Lizette Santiago

Actors Circle

Graham Silbert

Shira Englender

LGBTQ+:

Best Actor

Johnny Cannizzaro

Best Actress

Benai Boyd

Actor's Circle

Enrique Quintero

Latin X:

Best Actor

Carlos Trevi

Best Actress

Laura Vega

Actor's Circle

Jaime Ferrar

Best Play

English:

Judges Choice

"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"

Written by Greg Gould

Directed by Mariah Karp

Starring Lizette Santiago and Danny McDermott

Audience Choice

"Playground Games"

Written by CJ Hoke

Directed by Richard Piatt

Starring Shira Englender, Jennifer Ashe, Rena Carter and Sean Faye

LGBTQ+:

Judges Choice

"15 Seconds"

Written by Bruce Karp

Directed by Travis Joe Dixon

Starring Benai Boyd, Kimberly Connolly, Nick Daniel and Preston Simon

Audience Choice

"Eleventh Night"

Written by Rex McGregor

Directed by Aidan Rees

Starring Kira Hoag, Madie Gillette and Ron Laskowski

Latin X:

Judges Choice

"La Cita"

Written by Laura Vega

Directed by Alejandro Patino

Starring Jaime Ferrar and Laura Vega

Audience Choice -

"El Abrazo Del Vampiro"

Written by Henry Madrid

Directed by Jose Carrillo

Make-Up and Costume design by Pedro J. Ortiz

Starring Lori Rubio and Maximiliano Garcia

Best Writing

English - "Waitering For Godot" - Bruce Bonafede

Latin X - "Estoy Muerto?" - Claudio Regis

LGBTQ+ - "Seeds In Your Pocket" - Fiona Leonard

Best Directing

English - "Playground Games" - Richard Piatt

Latin X - "El Abrazo Del Vampiro" - Jose Carrillo

LGBTQ+ - "15 Seconds" - Travis Joe Dixon

Best Comedy

"Waitering For Godot"

Written by Bruce Bonafede

Directed by Patrick Censoplano

Starring Graham Silbert, Cynthia Zitter and Gino-Charles Villanueva

Best Comedy - Duo

"Will's Dramaturg"

Written by Rich Rubin

Directed by Veronica Rosas

Starring Patrick Censoplano and Jared Boyd Miller

Best Drama

"After All"

Written and Directed by April Audia

Starring April Audia, Carol Kaufman, Jay Lynas and Steve Rozic

Best Drama - Duo

"Jump"

Written by Wendy Gough Soroka

Directed by Ann Hurd

Starring Ina Loaiza and Jared Boyd Miller

Best Poster

English - "The Last Flight Out"

LGBTQ+ - "Ethan + Eve"

Latin X - "Monstrous Villainy"

Best Costume

English - "Adira Dela Croix 6.0"

Latin X - "La Gueguensa"

LGBTQ+ - "Meet Me At The Bodega"

Best Use Of Space

English - "The Line"

Latin X - "De-Mente Abierta"

LGBTQ+ - "The Thrill"

Most Original Concept - Adira Dela Croix 6.0

Class Clown - Enrique Quintero

Cutest Couple That Never Was - Carol Kaufman + Jennifer Koltun - "On The Floor"

Best Bromance - Patrick Censoplano + Jared Boyd Miller - "Will's Dramaturg"

Most Friendly - Adriel Bernal

Best Hair - Johnny Cannizzaro

Best Make-Up - Alejandro Valtierra

Friendliest Cast - Tacos El Mago

Coolest Cat - Leonardo Santaiti

Festival Spirit Award - Gino-Charles Villanueva

Over Achiever Award

Patrick Censoplano

Gino-Charles Villanueva

Alejandro Valtierra

Carol Kaufman

Cynthia Zitter

Teddy Alexis Rodriguez

Wendy Gough Soroka

Directorial Debut

Mariah Karp

Kira Hoag

RJ Wayne

John Peters II

Marcella Ochoa

April Audia

Ashley Nguyen

Comments