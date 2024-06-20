Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Announces Top Winners Of 2024 Season

These winners were picked based off of Industry and Audience votes throughout the season's run.
On the same day as the 2024 Tony Awards and Father's Day, Short+Sweet Hollywood presented their top tier awards for their 2024 season.
The award ceremony was presented by a very enthusiastic Festival Director Ashley Karp, Assistant Festival Director Soda Persi, LGBTQ+ Program Director Cinnamon Rivera, and Lighting/Sound Director Andrew J. Roberts. Select winner's received a copy of Final Draft as well as a multitude of other sponsored awards through the festival.
Here's the full list of Winners for this year's Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 festival!
Voted Best Actor
English:
Best Actor
Patrick Censoplano
Best Actress
Lizette Santiago
Actors Circle
Graham Silbert
Shira Englender
LGBTQ+:
Best Actor
Best Actress
Actor's Circle
Enrique Quintero
Latin X:
Best Actor
Carlos Trevi
Best Actress
Laura Vega
Actor's Circle
Jaime Ferrar
Best Play
English:
Judges Choice
"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"
Written by Greg Gould
Directed by Mariah Karp
Starring Lizette Santiago and Danny McDermott
Audience Choice
"Playground Games"
Written by CJ Hoke
Directed by Richard Piatt
Starring Shira Englender, Jennifer Ashe, Rena Carter and Sean Faye
LGBTQ+:
Judges Choice
"15 Seconds"
Written by Bruce Karp
Directed by Travis Joe Dixon
Starring Benai Boyd, Kimberly Connolly, Nick Daniel and Preston Simon
Audience Choice
"Eleventh Night"
Written by Rex McGregor
Directed by Aidan Rees
Starring Kira Hoag, Madie Gillette and Ron Laskowski
Latin X:
Judges Choice
"La Cita"
Written by Laura Vega
Directed by Alejandro Patino
Starring Jaime Ferrar and Laura Vega
Audience Choice -
"El Abrazo Del Vampiro"
Written by Henry Madrid
Directed by Jose Carrillo
Make-Up and Costume design by Pedro J. Ortiz
Starring Lori Rubio and Maximiliano Garcia
Best Writing
English - "Waitering For Godot" - Bruce Bonafede
Latin X - "Estoy Muerto?" - Claudio Regis
LGBTQ+ - "Seeds In Your Pocket" - Fiona Leonard
Best Directing
English - "Playground Games" - Richard Piatt
Latin X - "El Abrazo Del Vampiro" - Jose Carrillo
LGBTQ+ - "15 Seconds" - Travis Joe Dixon
Best Comedy
"Waitering For Godot"
Written by Bruce Bonafede
Directed by Patrick Censoplano
Starring Graham Silbert, Cynthia Zitter and Gino-Charles Villanueva
Best Comedy - Duo
"Will's Dramaturg"
Written by Rich Rubin
Directed by Veronica Rosas
Starring Patrick Censoplano and Jared Boyd Miller
Best Drama
"After All"
Written and Directed by April Audia
Starring April Audia, Carol Kaufman, Jay Lynas and Steve Rozic
Best Drama - Duo
"Jump"
Written by Wendy Gough Soroka
Directed by Ann Hurd
Starring Ina Loaiza and Jared Boyd Miller
Best Poster
English - "The Last Flight Out"
LGBTQ+ - "Ethan + Eve"
Latin X - "Monstrous Villainy"
Best Costume
English - "Adira Dela Croix 6.0"
Latin X - "La Gueguensa"
LGBTQ+ - "Meet Me At The Bodega"
Best Use Of Space
English - "The Line"
Latin X - "De-Mente Abierta"
LGBTQ+ - "The Thrill"
Most Original Concept - Adira Dela Croix 6.0
Class Clown - Enrique Quintero
Cutest Couple That Never Was - Carol Kaufman + Jennifer Koltun - "On The Floor"
Best Bromance - Patrick Censoplano + Jared Boyd Miller - "Will's Dramaturg"
Most Friendly - Adriel Bernal
Best Hair - Johnny Cannizzaro
Best Make-Up - Alejandro Valtierra
Friendliest Cast - Tacos El Mago
Coolest Cat - Leonardo Santaiti
Festival Spirit Award - Gino-Charles Villanueva
Over Achiever Award
Patrick Censoplano
Gino-Charles Villanueva
Alejandro Valtierra
Carol Kaufman
Cynthia Zitter
Teddy Alexis Rodriguez
Wendy Gough Soroka
Directorial Debut
Mariah Karp
Kira Hoag
RJ Wayne
John Peters II
Marcella Ochoa
Ashley Nguyen
