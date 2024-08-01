Shawn Mendes Added To The Ford 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LA Phil has announced an exciting addition to The Ford 2024 season: GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will perform live at The Ford on October 22, 2024. Mendes will be showcasing songs from his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Shawn, set for release in Fall 2024.

The announcement follows Shawn's exciting news from yesterday that his new self-titled album, Shawn, will be released on October 18. During these shows, Shawn will perform the forthcoming album live in its entirety for fans in an intimate theater setting in locations where he recorded the album, including Woodstock, NY., London, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

About the shows, Shawn wrote on Instagram, “For my friends and family ? wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I've never played an album top to bottom before but it's already one of my favourite shows i've ever rehearsed

I love you guys, the band and I can't wait to see you!”

A limited number of randomly selected fans will be given the chance to purchase tickets by signing up during the designated registration window for each show.

The new album is Shawn's fifth studio release and draws deeply from his travels and experiences over the last few years, following the cancellation of his 2022 tour. It represents his most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song. Written and recorded over the course of two years, the project was crafted in diverse locations including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City.

About Shawn Mendes

GRAMMY-nominated & multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes was born in Toronto, ON and has released 4 acclaimed studio albums, with his 5th studio album Shawn due out in the Fall of 2024. His most recent album Wonder debuted as #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and in multiple worldwide markets, marking Shawn's fourth straight #1 album. In 2019 Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Señorita,” his hit single with Camila Cabello.

In 2018 he released his self-titled platinum album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple worldwide markets. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was also nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards for his tracks from the album, including “Song of the Year” for “In My Blood” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for SHAWN MENDES. The same year Shawn debuted his 3x platinum single, “If I Can't Have You,” at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With “Señorita” at #1 and “If I Can't Have You” at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. On his last world tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto.

In April 2017, Shawn released his 6x platinum hit “There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.” The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 8x platinum single “Stitches.” Shawn has over 62 billion global streams and 13 billion video views. He topped Billboard's “21 Under 21” in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes “30 Under 30,” Spotify's “25 Under 25,” and Time Magazine's “Time 100 Most Influential”. In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

TICKETING:

Signups Open: Thursday, August 1 at 11am EST (Powered by Seated):

Signups Close: Sunday, August 4, 11:59pm Local

Exclusive Fan Onsale (Powered by Seated): Tuesday, August 6, at 10 am

We expect the demand for tickets to be overwhelming and quantities are very limited. To help tickets get into the hands of fans – not scalpers and bots – a limited number of randomly selected fans will be given the chance to purchase tickets.

Fans must register for the Friends and Family Fan Onsale (Powered by Seated) before Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 PM PST to be considered for selection. Only one registration is allowed per person.

All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by Monday, August 5 at 2:00PM PST.

Fans who are randomly selected will receive a unique, one-time-use code 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, that will unlock the ability to purchase up to 4 tickets on TheFord.com

Receiving a code does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets. Tickets are extremely limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis to randomly selected fans when they go on sale August 6 at 10:00 AM PST.

All remaining fans who did not receive a code will be automatically added to a waitlist and may be alerted if more tickets become available in the future.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theford.com/events/performances/3528/2024-10-22/shawn-mendes.

