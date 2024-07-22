Scott Alan Comes to Herb Alperts Vibrato Grill and Jazz in Bel Air

The performance is on Tuesday July 30th.
Award Winning Songwriting Scott Alan will take the stage at Herb Alperts Vibrato Grill and Jazz in Bel Air, California on Tuesday July 30th.
Scott Alan and Friends will feature Alan on piano with an array of talent joining to composer to sing through many of his most beloved works. Expected to appear are Broadways Brian Gallagher, Joshua Robert Colley, Matt Zarley, Carly Hughes and Allie Sheppard. Joining them will be Mario Jose, AJ Rafael, Alyssa Rafael, Lauren Thomas, Bella Hicks, Brittnie Price, Carolina Rial, Matthew Malecki Martinez, Joshua Leduc and Alice Cowan.
Ticket Link: https://resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/herb-alperts-vibrato-grill-and-jazz?date=2024-07-30&seats=2
