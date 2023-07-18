Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles, and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Guatemala County Fair Presents Guateama with Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental on August 20, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Sara Curruchich is the first indigenous Guatemalan singer-songwriter to take her songs in Kaqchikel her mother tongue and Spanish internationally.

Her voice and her message of love, awareness, respect and defense of life in all its forms have made her a bearer of light and hope for many women and men.

DJ Boris Ponce is a content creator and director of the music portal GaleriaAlternativa.com. He has participated in a number of programs and productions for different media in Mexico and the United States.

At this moment, he hosts two radio programs for ElBoton.com: "Helado POP" on Super Estrella and "Hoyo Funky" on La Tocada Alternativa. His taste and extensive experience in Spanish music makes him one of the most fun personalities of the Rock scene for our language in Los Angeles.

Los Chapincitos Los Angeles are a group of boys and girls from Los Angeles who dance traditional Guatemalan folkloric dances under the direction of Genera Cor.

Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental will also perform at the concert.

Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!