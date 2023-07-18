Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles, and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

The performance is on August 20, 2023.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Guatemala County Fair Presents Guateama with Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental on August 20, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Sara Curruchich is the first indigenous Guatemalan singer-songwriter to take her songs in Kaqchikel her mother tongue and Spanish internationally.

Her voice and her message of love, awareness, respect and defense of life in all its forms have made her a bearer of light and hope for many women and men.

DJ Boris Ponce is a content creator and director of the music portal GaleriaAlternativa.com. He has participated in a number of programs and productions for different media in Mexico and the United States.

At this moment, he hosts two radio programs for ElBoton.com: "Helado POP" on Super Estrella and "Hoyo Funky" on La Tocada Alternativa. His taste and extensive experience in Spanish music makes him one of the most fun personalities of the Rock scene for our language in Los Angeles.

Los Chapincitos Los Angeles are a group of boys and girls from Los Angeles who dance traditional Guatemalan folkloric dances under the direction of Genera Cor.

Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental will also perform at the concert.

Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris, Los Chapincitos Los Angeles and Marimba Orquesta Perla Oriental are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Final Days To Experience Musical Theatre Wests Magical Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ Photo
Final Days To Experience Musical Theatre West's Magical Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Musical Theatre West (MTW)'s summer production, The Wizard of Oz, is preparing to take a final bow on Sunday, July 23rd. A loving rendition of the classic film, MTW's Broadway-caliber production brings the heartwarming story, powerful vocals, and breathtaking visual effects to life on stage.

2
BROADWAY @ THE Presents BROADWAY VILLAINS At The Iconic Bourbon Room Hollywood! Photo
BROADWAY @ THE Presents BROADWAY VILLAINS At The Iconic Bourbon Room Hollywood!

Broadway@The, the hit monthly musical series showcasing top-tier artists from the Broadway, Film/TV, & Recording Artist communities, RETURNS to The Bourbon Room Hollywood Monday, July 31st @ 7PM pst with BROADWAY VILLAINS!

3
Special Engagement Of TOY STORY Announced At The El Capitan Theatre Photo
Special Engagement Of TOY STORY Announced At The El Capitan Theatre

Continuing the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary with special engagement of eight classic films, the second feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar's “Toy Story.” Tickets are now on sale.

4
HOLLYWOODS BIGGEST NIGHT Returns To UCB Theater, July 25 Photo
HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT Returns To UCB Theater, July 25

Following a sold-out debut show at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in June of 2023, 'Hollywood's Biggest Night' returns to the mainstage on July 25th, 8:30pm, for a follow-up performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration on July 30th
Hollywood Bowl (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel on July 20th
Hollywood Bowl (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater (6/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Hisaishi and La mer on Aug 24th
Hollywood Bowl (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets
Hollywood Bowl (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonie fantastique
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (8/15-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Havana Madrid
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (6/15-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You