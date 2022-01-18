Sacred Fools Presents HOW WE GOT ON

The Sacred Fools Theater Company is proud to announce its next prime production, the Southern California premiere of "How We Got On," written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jaime Robledo.

Opening January 28 in the Broadwater's Black Box theater, the production will the company's first full-run, in-person show since the pandemic closed down live theatre in March of 2020.

Simultaneously anthropology, nostalgia, and a feel-good coming-of-age tale, "How We Got On" is for those of us who grew up back in the day and those who never knew. Set in 1988, the highly theatrical play tells the story of three African-American teens in a wealthy, Mid-Western suburb as they struggle with cultural isolation, family pressures, and the elusive adolescent task of discovering, asserting, and valuing themselves.

"'How We Got On' connects with everyone whether you rocked a Kangol in the 80s or not. This play is about thinking big when your surroundings are small," said director Jaime Robledo. "I can't wait for people to experience this brilliant coming-of-age story. Those who came of age during this time will fall in love with the show from the first needle drop. Those that didn't will find that hip-hop culture lives within us all: Rich people. Poor. Handsome people. Ugly. Citizens. Immigrants. Everybody."

Longtime Sacred Fools company member Jaime Robledo has been involved with Sacred Fools for over 15 years and has directed many of its biggest hits, including the "Watson" plays (which he also wrote), "Stoneface," "Astro and the God of Comics," "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep," "Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play" and most recently the musical "Deadly." He and his shows have received multiple Ovation, LA Weekly, Stage Raw, LA Drama Critics Circle awards and nominations as well as a Saturn Award for "Watson: The Last Great Tale of Sherlock Holmes." Robledo's acting credits on the Fools stage include "Forbidden Zone: Live in the 6th Dimension" and "The Swine Show." He is also a seasoned Sound Designer (Fools credits for Sound Design include "Louis & Keely Live at the Sahara," "43 Plays for 43 Presidents" and "The Sirens of Titan").

Producer Scott Leggett most recently produced the limited run of Victor Isaac's "The Word" and is also a former Sacred Fools Artistic Director whose directing credits include "Beaverquest! The Musical," "Forbidden Zone: Live in the 6th Dimension" and "Skullduggery." As an actor, he played the titular character in the "Watson" plays, Fatty Arbuckle in "Stoneface" and has appeared on the Fools stage in countless Serial Killers episodes over its decade-plus tenure.

Sacred Fools Gives Back: DWYC Performance - Monday, February 7th

It's "Pay What You Can" with a twist! All of the proceeds for this performance will be donated to L.A.C.E.R. Afterschool Programs, which has provided underserved middle and high school students in Los Angeles with free arts, athletics, and academic activities after school for over 25 years. For more information, visit the L.A.C.E.R. Afterschool Programs site here.

Since 2013, Sacred Fools has held a DWYC performance for each mainstage show, partnering with close to 20 different organizations, raising over $6,000 for worthy causes.

Reservations can be made by contacting sfreservations@sacredfools.org or buy tickets online at www.sacredfools.org.