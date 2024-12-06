SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK Comes to The Soraya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legendary African American vocal ensemble, SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK is coming to The Soraya. On its 50th anniversary tour, the a cappella gospel group brings to The Soraya a concert to celebrate the “HolyDays,” brimming with vocal improvisations, and gospel traditions for a powerful celebration of the season. The performance is on December 19.

The group continues its work and the 50th anniversary tour following the passing of its founder, Bernice Johnson Reagon, at the age of 81 this year on July 16.

Reagon, the daughter of a Baptist preacher in Albany, Ga., was an original member and co- founder of the Freedom Singers in 1962. The civil rights activist later founded SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK® in 1973, with all female and African American singers. Originally a quartet, the group grew inspiration from a gospel song for the name SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK®.

