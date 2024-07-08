Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sweat opens at Long Beach Playhouse this month. Performances run July 20 – August 17, 2024.

Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning play portrays a meeting between a parole officer and two ex-convicts, and three women who were childhood friends who worked in the same rust-belt factory. It is the story of friends who’ve spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs until layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust and they find themselves pitted against one another in their fight to stay afloat.

“Nottage began working on the play in 2011 by interviewing residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, which was one of the poorest cities in America,” said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “In this play, we see how economics and the feeling of scarcity can come between people. The characters feel trapped in a working-class system and see no way out.

“We witness a relationship disintegrate as friends compete for advancement and one rises from union worker to management. The inevitable tug of union versus management brings on racial tensions and tears the friendship apart.”

“The New York Times called Sweat keenly observed and surprisingly funny,” said Madison Mooney, Long Beach Playhouse Executive Director. “Sean and the show’s director, Maisha Azadi Sebastiany, created a great ensemble cast that wonderfully represents the diverse demographics of Reading, Pennsylvania, in the early years of the 21st Century.”

The nine-member cast includes three returning performers, Tara Brown, Floyd Harden and Giovanni Navarro. The six debuting performers are Alli Maier, Chase Payne, Andante Petit-Homme, Natalie Venturi, Michael D. Gonzales, and Gary McKee.

“Lynn Nottage plays are always popular with audiences, we know this one will be as well,” said Mooney. “Don’t miss it!”

This production of SWEAT is sponsored by The Port of Long Beach.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Preview Thursday, July 18 - community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5

Ten Dollar Preview Friday, July 19- Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on Saturday July 20 - Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

