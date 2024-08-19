SUNITA: BACK TO ME Returns to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a Best of Asylum nod at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this year, SUNITA: BACK TO ME will return to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre for one show only on Sunday, August 25th at 5pm.

Written, produced and performed by Param, the versatile performer is a skillful storyteller who takes you on an unforgettable journey through her life's up and downs and everything in between. Singing 13 songs from musicals including WICKED, WAITRESS and INTO THE WOODS that align with the stories she tells about her childhood, her Miss New York win, to the loss of her voice and the stillbirth of her first baby. A funny and moving musical memoir, you will be guided back to joy, hope and inspiration.

This special encore performance of SUNITA: BACK TO ME will be presented at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre at 5636 Melrose Ave. at 5pm on Sunday, August 25th. Tickets are $25 ( $30 at the door).

