STRANGERS ON A TRAIN to Open at Theatre 40 in January

The production opens on January 18, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Two young men meet on a train; one an ambitious architect, the other a playboy with a taste for danger. As the train takes them to their destination, the two travelers speculate on what would it be like to commit the perfect murder. With a Private Investigator on their case, little do they know that their lives will soon become fatally linked forever.

Craig Warner is the playwright. Born in Los Angeles, he lives and works in England. He received his M.A. from the University of East Anglia. Strangers on a Train debuted on London's West end in 2013. His other plays include Disguises, Fallen, Love to Madeleine, Caledonian Road, God's Country, Matthias, and A Place to Watch Her Grow. He has also written extensively for British television, including Codebreaker, The Last Days of Lehman Brothers, Maxwell, Caesar, The Queen's Sister, and more.

Jules Aaron directs. Jules is one of Los Angeles' most honored directors, the recipient of over thirty awards for his work directing over 250 stage and television productions. His recent directing credits for Theatre 40 include Prin, Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room, 26 Pebbles, Mr. Pim Passes By, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Separate Tables, A Shred of Evidence, Rod Serling's Patterns and the West Coast Premiere of The Consul, the Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

The cast for Strangers on a Train includes Todd Andrew Ball, Michael Mullen, Sharron Shayne, Anicia Petrovich, Michael Kerr, Joe Clabby, and Larry Eisenberg.

Stage manager: Paul Reid. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran.

"It's not just the characters in Strangers on a Train who turn out to be morally ambiguous but so many of the events in the story itself. This is a play you really do want to talk about after leaving the theatre. A first class thriller that almost demands a second viewing." - Calgary Herald

Performance Details: 

WHAT: Strangers on a Train. A play.

WHO: Written by Craig Warner. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Directed by Jules Aaron. Produced by David Hunt Stafford for Theatre 40.

WHERE: Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

WHEN: January 18-February 18, 2024. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.


Recommended For You