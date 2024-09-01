SPY FOR SPY Opens This Week at The Whitefire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Los Angeles Premiere engagement of romantic comedy Spy for Spy, written by Kieron Barry, directed by Michael Massey, and produced by Zoë Allen, will run at Whitefire Theatre (13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423) from September 5- October 10, 2024. The production stars Andrea Flowers and Meeghan Holaway.

Sarah and Molly love each other - and that's all they have in common. As the uptight lawyer and the free-spirited dreamer strive to make their improbable relationship work we see them break up, meet the parents, vacation together and fall in love - all in a completely random order.

Kieron Barry's play is a romantic comedy with a difference; a drama performed like a playlist with the scenes shuffled into a random sequence by the audience each night.

Is love enough to keep two people together? And do our lives make more sense in the wrong order?

Kieron Barry is the playwright. His play Stockwell enjoyed two sell-out runs in London and prompted his nomination for a London Evening Standard Theatre Award. The play was described by the London Times as 'more gripping than anything else in London theatre' and by the Daily Express as 'the most important play of the year.' His play Numbers, a one-act black comedy set in a girls' boarding school, was featured in Lucy Kerbel's book 100 Great Plays for Women alongside plays by Oscar Wilde, Tennessee Williams and Euripides. His play Traitors Gate, an account of espionage between the wars, was developed with the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain. He is published by Samuel French.

Michael Massey directs Spy for Spy. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, his stage credits include Seminar; He/She/They; The Twins of Gillygate; Survival Check; and Boy Girl Party. He is also a producer.

The depiction of the play's romance is unusual in that it will be different every night. Half an hour before each performance, the audience will be invited to select the sequence of the scenes in the order in which they will be performed that evening. If you really want to know how multiple variations of the action may be played out, see Spy for Spy more than once.

ADMISSION: $24 through September 12. $38 thereafter.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/spyforspy/shermanoaks

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL