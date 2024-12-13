SLEEPING GIANT Comes to The Road Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Road Theatre Company has announced the second show of its 2024-2025 season, the West Coast premiere of SLEEPING GIANT, written by Steve Yockey (Mercury, “The Flight Attendant”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Mercury, The Civil Twilight). SLEEPING GIANT will begin previews on Tuesday, January 14; will open on Friday, January 17 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, February 23 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

When a firework-filled marriage proposal goes very wrong, the accompanying explosions wake up something very old that has been sleeping in the nearby lake for thousands of years. What follows are intimate, darkly comic and sometimes startling vignettes about the lengths people go to when they desperately want to believe in something.

STEVE YOCKEY (Playwright) is a Los Angeles-based writer. His plays Pluto, Bellwether, Afterlife, Octopus, Large Animal Games, Subculture, Cartoon, Very Still & Hard to See, Blackberry Winter, The Thrush & The Woodpecker, The Fisherman’s Wife, Wolves, Disassembly, Niagara Falls, Reykjavík, Sleeping Giant, Subculture, and Curiosities are published and licensed by Concord Theatricals. He holds an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Steve recently adapted the NYT Times Bestseller The Maid by Nita Prost into a film for Universal Studios and is working on the horror comedy Violent Shimizu Wants Revenge for Sister Studio. In television, he was a Co-Executive Producer on the series “Supernatural” and is the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated creator/showrunner of HBO Max’s darkly comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant.” He is also the creator/showrunner of Netflix’s “Dead Boy Detectives,” adapted from the cult Vertigo/DC comic.

Ann Hearn TOBOLOWSKY (Director) recently directed the World Premiere of Shem Bitterman's The Civil Twilight at The Broadwater Theater in Hollywood. Previously at The Road Theatre: Mercury by Steve Yockey, Scintilla, by Alessandro Camon and Through the Eye of a Needle by Jami Brandli. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, Ann directed Reykjavík by Steve Yockey at The Road, which was filmed live, going on to win the award for Best Stage Play at the Swedish International Film Festival and Ediplay International Film Festival. She has directed numerous readings for The Road’s festivals. At Theatre 40: The Half Light, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Silent Sky, Good People, As Good As Gold, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, and Another Part of the Forest. For Skylight Theatre, play readings by Shem Bitterman, Wendy Kout, Anna Mathias.

The Cast of SLEEPING GIANT features: Jacqueline Misaye as “The Naif,” Eric Patrick Harper as “The Raconteur,” Justin Lawrence Barnes as “The Messenger,” and Andrea Flowers as “The Convert.”

The Design Team for SLEEPING GIANT is as follows: Scenic Design by Katrina Coulourides; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Ben Rock; Sound Design by David B. Marling; Costume Design by Mylette Nora, and the Properties Design by Scottie Nevil. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. SLEEPING GIANT is produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.

