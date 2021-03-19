SLEEP SQUAD is Now on Demand From The Wallis

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces SLEEP SQUAD, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience from The Story Pirates and Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Peter and the Starcatcher), available for purchase over a two-week period beginning March 29 through April 11, 2021. SLEEP SQUAD is a one-of-a-kind experience that leaps off the screen for performance-like, immersive family fun right at home. Featuring brand-new kid-driven comedy and music, this world-premiere production introduces a special new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. The imaginative on-demand show can be experienced after dinner, before bedtime, at naptime or anytime young "astronauts" feel like going on an adventure into their dreams. It can be experienced in one sitting, or each story can be enjoyed in three 15-minute segments.

Created and directed by Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber (& Juliet, The Hip Hop Nutcracker) and Drama Desk Award nominee Lee Overtree (Found, Story Pirates Artistic Director), SLEEP SQUAD stars Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen. As pilot of the spaceship Ariem, the Dream Queen launches kids into the Slumber Galaxy on three different missions as they train to become members of the Sleep Squad, an elite group of the world's most advanced dreamers.

Inventors of the #1 podcast for kids, downloaded more than 25 million times, The Story Pirates are winners of both the 2020 Webby and iHeartRadio awards for Best Kids and Family podcast. The Story Pirates have built "some of the best creators and performers in kids media today" (Sirius XM). At The Wallis, The Story Pirates appear regularly as a part of its Sunday Funday series of free outdoor programming for families and performed two Live Radio Show recordings in its Lovelace Studio Theater.

SLEEP SQUAD, launched in late November 2020, was recommended by Review Wire as a "stellar new bedtime ritual for the whole fam!" Motherhood Later remarked, "The best part was watching the smile on my son's face as he listened to the stories, paused to write in his sleep journal, and watched the stars dancing on the walls of his room." And New York Times theater critic Alexis Soloski remarked that her kids enjoyed making up their own stories behind their sleep masks.

According to The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "It's a treat for us to be able to invite families with young children to experience such an inventive new virtual performance from our partners, The Story Pirates. Their story-telling is so inclusive for all ages."

There are two easy ways to experience SLEEP SQUAD:

Video Only - $19 per household for repeated viewing over the next two weeks. Purchasers will receive instructions on how to create the SLEEP SQUAD interactive experience using items available at home and that can be imagined.

Video + Official Dreamtime Travel Kit - $34, which features an official SLEEP SQUAD Dreamtime Travel Kit (shipped to the purchaser's address) that includes a dream journal, sleep mask, stickers, and a star projector. Additional kits may be purchased for $15 each. Viewing access is extended from two weeks to four weeks.

SLEEP SQUAD can be viewed on desktop and mobile computer web browsers, as well as on iOs and Android devices. Viewing period begins at time of purchase.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://thewallis.org/Sleep.

310.746.4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm)

Tickets@TheWallis.org