SKYLINE FESTIVAL Unveils 2026 Dates And New Downtown Los Angeles Home At Ace*Mission Studios

Insomniac’s Skyline Festival has announced its 2026 dates and new home in downtown Los Angeles. Produced by Factory 93, the festival’s fifth anniversary edition will take place at Ace*Mission Studios, marking a new chapter for the event and its connection to the city’s underground dance music culture.

Over the past four years, Skyline has become a centerpiece of Los Angeles’ house and techno scene, blending international headliners with local innovators. Previous editions have featured artists including Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Michael Bibi, Marco Carola, Seth Troxler, and Honey Dijon, alongside LA-based performers such as Bianca Oblivion, Trax Unit, James Axon, Annika Wolfe, and Capes.

In 2026, Skyline will transform the Ace*Mission Studios campus into a two-day festival celebrating underground sound, visual art, and local food culture. Located near the LA River and bordering the Arts District, the venue’s industrial architecture and creative history will serve as a backdrop for Skyline’s most ambitious production to date.

The 2026 edition will include the return of Skyline’s West Side, East Side, and Arts District stages, with the addition of a new indoor Warehouse Stage, honoring the roots of Los Angeles’ warehouse scene. The expanded format will feature over ten hours of music per day and performances by more than sixty artists, with official afterparties scheduled inside the Ace*Mission warehouse.

Skyline’s Stage Access Ticket will also return with enhanced amenities, including private entrance, premium bars, air-cooled restrooms, backstage lounge access, and concierge service.

Two-day GA, VIP, and Stage Access passes will go on sale October 17 at 12 p.m. PT, with early access presale beginning at 11 a.m. PT. Fans can register for presale access via the Skyline Festival website. The event is 21+.ots.

