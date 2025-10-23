SIX CHICK FLIX to Make West Coast premiere at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After sold-out shows and rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, Six Chick Flicks will make its West Coast premiere at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on November 4th.

Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is a fast, funny, feminist parody of Hollywood's beloved films. In 75 minutes, KK Apple and Kerry Ipema bring to life all the iconic moments that you know and love (or hate) with biting wit, endless montages, and dance breaks.

The show finished a massive 50 city UK tour in 2024, and past performance history includes an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America. Six Chick Flicks was nominated for an OffFest OFFIE in 2023 and awarded Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series, and the International Fringe Encore Series.

The show is written and directed by Kerry Ipema, KK Apple, and TJ Dawe, and performed by Kerry Ipema and KK Apple. Ipema and Dawe created the parody show One Woman Sex and the City which played at Edinburgh Fringe (2018), off-Broadway, UK tour, and major US tour.

Ipema is an actor, writer, and podcaster in New York City. She co-hosts and produces the podcast "Truly Darkly Creeply." Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Los Angeles. She's an alumni of the UCB Theatre, and her recent short film The Launch premiered at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival. Dawe co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and more. His stage play Toothpaste and Cigars was adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.