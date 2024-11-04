SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET to be Presented at Gardena Cinema in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in evening of live music, immersive theater, and powerful storytelling with Silhouettes of Scarlet, a musical that breaks new ground in its exploration of mental health, grief, and community. This one-night-only event will take place at Gardena Cinema on Thursday, December 5, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM, featuring a full musical score blending gospel, blues, R&B, rock, classical, and hip hop.

Silhouettes of Scarlet is an innovative film and theater hybrid that follows James, a Black man navigating his grief through a transformative therapy session. Enhanced by magical realism and accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra, the performance engages viewers in a reflective journey on the complexities of grief, mental health, and resilience. This production is directed and written by Chris Siders, with Sebastian Gonzalez as co-producer and director, both of whom bring years of experience in community-focused storytelling and the performing arts.

With themes that touch on the experiences of BIPOC communities and the impact of generational trauma, Silhouettes of Scarlet promises to be both thought-provoking and entertaining, bringing humor, drama, and immersive storytelling to the forefront.

“Silhouettes of Scarlet is more than a musical—it's a mission to save Gardena Cinema, one of the few remaining independently owned theaters dedicated to serving the BIPOC community in Southern California,” exclaims Gonzalez. ”As a beloved landmark, Gardena Cinema has long been a cultural haven where diverse stories find a voice and underrepresented communities come together. By staging this immersive musical here, we aim to bring vital attention and support to this historic theater, ensuring it remains a safe, accessible space for creativity, resilience, and community connection. Through Silhouettes of Scarlet, we not only share a story of healing and unity but also rally to preserve a place that stands as a beacon for BIPOC voices in the arts.”

Genre: Musical, Immersive, Drama, Comedy, Film/Theatre Hybrid

WHO: Written by Chris Siders, Bohannon, Sebastian Gonzalez & Yara Cortes. Directed by Chris Siders, Sebastian Gonzalez & Yara Cortes. Produced by Sebastian Gonzalez & Chris Siders. Music by P.L. Davis & Itzel Jauregui.

Starring: Chris Siders, Wesley Thomas, Megan Rose Francisco, Jessica Richards-Mays, Aaron Alexander, Krystal Nova, Brandon Greathree, Ashley Lanuza.

Reserve your seat now to witness a bold reimagining of the hip hop musical that aims to foster resilience and spark essential conversations. For more information, visit www.chrissiders.com/scarlet.

