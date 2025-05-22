SHE'S ABOUT TO POP! Comes to the Hollywood Fringe

A 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship winner, She’s About to POP! will be presented for four performances only at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre. Written and performed by Charlene Modeste and directed by Julie Pearson, performance dates and times are Friday 6/6 at 8:30pm; Saturday 6/14 at 8:45pm; Saturday 6/21 at 6:45pm; and Saturday 6/28 at 4:45pm.



Amidst the chaos and mayhem of a topsy-turvy life, Charlene finds herself in the absurd predicament of being a walking paradox — a visibly pregnant woman who isn’t pregnant. Misunderstood and left to her own devices after conventional remedies fail to heal her condition, she stumbles upon a controversial remedy that isn’t entirely legal. She’s About to POP! is a solo show that tickles as well as taunts. It pokes fun at stigma, false narratives, and other immaculate misconceptions. The show shares the trials and triumphs of her personal story as she endeavors to heal massive uterine fibroids with cannabis. Running time is 60 minutes. A brief Q&A will follow each performance.



Charlene Modeste is an actress, singer, and songwriter turned storyteller and plant medicine advocate based in Los Angeles. A Brooklyn native of Caribbean decent and once hailed as “a sultry diva” by the LA Times, she received a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award nomination for Best Narration for her work on the award-winning film Riotsville, USA. Going forward, she is utilizing her talents to advocate for healing and collective liberation with the hope of making the world a better place for everyone.



Julie Pearson is a writer and director who most recently directed the solo comedy My Little Phobia (Edinburgh and Hollywood Fringe Festivals). She wrote and directed the digital series The Boxcar Adults, which was licensed to The Roku Channel in 2022 and nominated for Best Director at the Indie Series Awards. Her work has appeared online for Reductress, Trace Fossils Review, and Spotify Original Podcasts. She co-hosts The Non-Fiction Show, a live lit variety show in Los Angeles which has been running for the last three years.



The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theatres, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants, and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.