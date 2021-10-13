SHE CAN BE EVIL - A SURVIVOR'S STORY Opens At Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival

The full-length version of She Can Be Evil - A Survivor's Story will make its Los Angeles premiere on Sunday, September 19th at 7pm PDT. She Can Be Evil is a solo play written and performed by Sandra Booker and directed by Juliette Jeffers.

The Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, California is proud to cohost, along with Juliette Jeffers, the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival opening Saturday, September 10th and running through November 13th 2021. The Whitefire Theatre under the artistic direction of Bryan Rasmussen will be collaborating.

The Whitefire Theatre continues to innovate with in-person and live streaming theatre presenting over 35 black solo artists performing for a worldwide audience. She Can Be Evil - A Survivor's Story is now streaming on-demand on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shecanbeevil

until December 1, 2021.Tickets are $20 and also available at www.whitefiretheatre.com

In the era of #MeToo and #Black Lives Matter, She Can Be Evil chronicles the life of a black, middle-aged, jazz singer and pole dancer left devastated after being sexually assaulted by the man she secretly loved for nearly two decades. Diagnosed with a life-threatening disease the following year, her life, reputation and career are in a downward spiral. Estranged from family, betrayed by close friends and shunned by colleagues for telling the "horrible thing", she turns to the only person she can still trust: herself. She chronicles her lifetime of tragedies, the blurred lines between race, sex, justice and revenge. She rediscovers her humanity in her quest to find happiness beyond her trauma and finds purpose in the unconditional love she cultivates for herself while coming to terms with her mortality.