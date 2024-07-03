Ruskin Group Theatre Presents THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE Opening July 12

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross Star in Ruskin Group Theatre's THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE Written by Jon Robin Baitz's Running Friday, July 12 - September 1, 2024 at Isaac.

A Holocaust survivor who arrived in New York City as an orphan, has reinvented himself by building a thriving publishing empire. Known for championing passionate authors, his life's work faces upheaval after a personal tragedy. As his children push for a commercial hit to save the company, Isaac's unwavering dedication to a controversial project tests family bonds, and his legacy. Will he stand by his convictions, or fold to the lure of commercial success?

“Characterized by intelligence, wit, and emotional depth, Jon Robin Baitz's play is timeless in its exploration of corporate and family dynamics, as well as personal identity, says Mike Reilly. What better opportunity for a director, than to work on a well written play with brilliant players like the great Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross?”

Starring ROB MORROW* as Isaac Gelbhart (Emmy and Golden Globe noms for his portrayal of Dr. Joe Fleishman in the TV series Northern Exposure, he played the lead role of Don Eppes on the CBS series Numb3rs. Rob appeared in the original 1989 Naked Angels (a company he co-founded) production of The Substance of Fire and the subsequent Long Wharf Theatre's production, playing the role of Aaron, leaving the project when he was hired for the series Northern Exposure. Numerous TV and film credits include guest starring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Billions, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story; with Alexander Skarsgârd in the film “The Kill Team,” and directed by Robert Redford in “Quiz Show.” Recently wrapped, the Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman produced Civil War spy series, Gray House. Rob starred as Willie Loman in the Ruskin Group Theatre's production of Death of a Salesman. He has directed numerous TV shows, most recently BET's hit, Games People Play).

MARCIA CROSS* as Marge Hackett (SAG and Satellite Award winner, Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actress as Bree van de Kamp in ABC's series Desperate Housewives, three-time Golden Globe nominee, Off-Broadway as Lana Holt in Pay the Writer, by Tawni O'Dell, appeared at Williamstown Theatre Festival, in Twelfth Night at Hartford Stage, and as Viola in Twelfth Night, Silvia in The Two Gentlemen of Verona at The Old Globe. Numerous TV and film credits that include Knots Landing, Everwood, Melrose Place, Quantico, and the films “The Secret of Karma,” and “Bringing Up Bobby.” Julliard graduate).

EMMITT BUTLER as Aaron Geldhart, FIONA DORN as Sarah Geldhart, BARRET T. LEWIS as Martin Geldhart.

Creative Team: Ryan Wilson (Scenic Design), Edward Salas (Lighting and Sound Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design).

Produced by John Ruskin and Michael Myers.

Jon Robin Baitz (Playwright) is a Drama Desk and Humanitas winner, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, as well as a Guggenheim, American Academy of Arts and Letters, and National Endowment for the Arts Fellow. His plays include Other Desert Cities, The Paris Letter, A Fair Country, Ten Unknowns, Mizlansky/Zilinsky, and Three Hotels. Baitz created the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, and has written for West Wing. He adapted his play The Substance of Fire for the screen, as well as the screenplay for the Al Pacino movie, People I Know. He recently signed a multi-year deal to develop, write and executive produce original series with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Baitz is a founding member of Naked Angels theatre company.

Mike Reilly (Director) has helmed numerous productions at Ruskin Group Theatre. Selected credits include A View from the Bridge, starring Ray Abruzzo and Kim Chase, Bad Habits, starring Orson Bean and Ally Mills, Death of a Salesman, starring Rob Morrow and Lee Garlington. Additionally, Mike directed Martin McDonagh's The Lonesome West, Sam Shepard's Cowboy Mouth, Lee Blessing's Down the Road, and Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero. He is involved in the development of new works for the company.

Ruskin Group Theatre recently concluded a four-month run of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge starring Ray Abruzzo (Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nomination for BEST REVIVAL and two additional nominations for BEST ACTOR; winning 3 Stage Raw Awards). The company launched the Los Angeles premiere of Todd Kreidler's adaptation based on the screenplay of William Rose's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (extended for three months), and the world premieres of Rex Pickett's Sideways the Play, picked up by La Jolla Playhouse (directed by Des McAnuff), and subsequently moved to London's West End; Paradise: A Divine Bluegrass Musical Comedy which was later produced by the Austin Playhouse in 2019 with the Ruskin cast, and The Alamo, now scheduled for regional productions. The CAFÉ PLAYS, created by RGT, are celebrating their 12th anniversary. Supporters Dylan McDermott, Ed Asner, and other industry notables joined the Best of Café Plays for their 10th season. Anthony Hopkins, David Mamet, Ed Asner and Ed O'Neill are just some of the noted guests to have taught Master classes at the Ruskin.

“The Substance of Fire” opens at 8pm of Friday, July 12 and runs 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays through September 1, 2024. Ruskin Group Theatre is located at 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Tickets are $25 - $40 and can be purchased in advance at www.ruskingrouptheatre.com or by calling (310) 397-3244. Free parking available on site.

* Run time is approximately 124 minutes (not including one 10-minute intermission)

