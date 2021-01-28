Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Hershey Felder in BEFORE FIDDLER: LIVE FROM FLORENCE

Streaming Sunday, February 7 At 5:00pm PST.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Tickets are now on sale through Rubicon Theatre Company for the World Premiere of Before Fiddler - Live From Florence, starring Hershey Felder as Sholem Aleichem and featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina. This World Premiere presentation will be streamed live on Sunday, February 7, at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST). Tickets are $55 per household, which includes the live stream and afull week of on demand viewing access through Sunday, February 14. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series

Before the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, there was Sholem Aleichem and his beloved character of 'Tevye the Milkman.' Before the popular songs "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and more, there was music of the old world-- a music that imitated talking, laughing, weeping, and singing; where musicians didn't just make music, they spoke in song through Klezmer.

In Florence, Italy, one of the oldest artistic centers in the world, a group of musicians have been virtuosos in Florence's world famous Maggio Musicale symphony by day, the Klezmerata Fiorentina by night. With Hershey Felder as their storyteller, and their ancient European roots, Felder executes a performance by taking on the role of Aleichem himself - giving us the true story of what happened before Fiddler. Filmed on location where events actually took place, this World Premiere features stories and characters sure to touch the souls of audience members everywhere.


