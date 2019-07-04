Rockwell Table & Stage Presents THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Rockwell Table & Stage expands their hit "Unauthorized Musical Parody of.." (UMPO) Series with their spin on the 1992 classic film "A League of Their Own." Kicking off on July 18, 2019 audiences will have the chance to experience this one of a kind, humorous and lively film parody. Running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 8pm and Sundays at noon, until September 1, 2019. And again, every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm and Sundays at noon, September 6 to September 29, 2019.

The parody stays in true UMPO Series fashion, taking its inspiration directly from the film. Two sisters, Kit Keller and Dottie Hinson, join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry. This story serves as a historical snapshot, reminding the audience of the social impacts of World War II when most young males were off fighting in the war. While remaining historically relevant, this performance and timeless music is about self growth with an enticing, modern fem-pro twist.

UMPO: A League of Their Own incorporates an impressive roster of talent in their production, including Broadway actress and star in FreeForm's Good Trouble Emma Hunton as director. UMPO executive producer and writer Kate Pazakis says, "I am beyond thrilled to have Emma Hunton as our esteemed director." Adding, "I have no doubt audiences will be fully engaged and intrigued by the unique way the parody tells this beloved story."

Rockwell's UMPO Series has become a mainstay of Los Angeles dinner theater; it's as addicting as it is thought provoking. Every show stays culturally relevant with a cast and crew that includes stunning and applaudable representation, and UMPO: A League of Their Own is no exception. According to Hunton, "the show encompasses diverse cast members and includes people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and backgrounds." The exceptional talents of the cast and crew shine through in each performance and prove the reason for UMPO Series' continued success.



Rockwell Table & Stage is located in Los Feliz at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now for this must-see musical parody at https://rockwell-la.com/shows/





