Rockwell Table & Stage Presents STEPHEN KING'S 'IT' A MUSICAL PARODY

Rockwell Table & Stage introduces a spine-chilling and ghastly, yet comedic spin on Stephen King's "IT," as a part of the Rockwell Musical Parodies series. Kicking off on September 27, 2019 spooky enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience the hysterical take on the frightening classic that is guaranteed countless, shrieking laughs. Running every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm, and Sundays at noon until November 10, 2019.

Stephen King's "IT" A Musical Parody, which features actor Garrett Clayton, follows the haunting plot line in Derry, Maine where seven young outcasts confront their worst nightmare - a shapeshifting evil that emerges from the sewer to prey on children and disguises itself as a clown, known as Pennywise. Taking place over a horrifying summer, the group must band together to overcome their fears and battle the infamous, monstrous demonic evil. Rockwell Musical Parodies' rendition takes inspiration from both the original 1990 classic film and the 2017 re-make, as well as the novel that started it all, ensuring an epicly frightful experience.

Do not be afraid, as Rockwell lends their famous, comical spin on the eerie story that is destined to leave audience-goers howling for more. Says co-producers E.K. Dagenfield and Pablo Rossil, "Rockwell Table & Stage is excited for Stephen King's 'IT' A Musical Parody. The cast and production team, matched with the timely frights of Stephen King's iconic narrative and recent release of 'IT Chapter Two,' make for the perfect show to scare your way into the Halloween season."

Known as Los Angeles' premier musical parody venue, Rockwell continues in producing the utmost professional entertainment with electrifying vocals, side-splitting comedy, and notable cast members, from Broadway to on-screen and beyond. Stephen King's "IT" A Musical Parody is no exception to the high-level shows many have come to adore and anticipate.

Rockwell Table & Stage is located in Los Feliz at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now for this must-see, seasonal musical parody at rockwell-la.com/shows/





