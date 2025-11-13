Robert Van Leer Steps Down as Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Robert van Leer will step down as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Wallis to assume the role as the new Performing Arts Program Director of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation beginning February 23, 2026. Van Leer has held his present post at The Wallis since April 1, 2023.



Daphna Nazarian, Wallis Board Chair, said, “Robert's vision, dedication and his belief in a collaborative arts community has broadened our core mission. We are deeply grateful for Robert's strong leadership and the many contributions he has made during his time with us.”



“His decades of experience expanding access to the arts and breaking down barriers and divides across genres made him a great fit to set the stage and foundation for our organization as we embarked on the second decade in the history, growth and evolution of the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center.”



“Finally, his dedication to the endless possibilities to nurture the next generation of artists and audiences has been an inspiration to us. We take great pride in seeing Robert take on this distinguished role and look forward to maintaining a bridge between our organizations in the future.”



During Robert's tenure at The Wallis, he established a new template for the programming. In a short time, The Wallis became the region's most important home for a number of widely regarded performing arts companies based in Southern California.



These companies include Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, led by Music Director Jaime Martín; L.A. Dance Project, led by Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied - that just performed the sold out United States premiere of the critically acclaimed Gems; Los Angeles Ballet, led by Artistic Director Melissa Barak celebrating its 20th Anniversary this season; BODYTRAFFIC, led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett; and the socially conscious Tonality, led by Artistic Director Alexander Lloyd Blake.



Van Leer also brought and/or continued relationships with LA Opera led by Christopher Koelsch, Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO, that had a triumph with the world premiere of Beth Morrison Projects' HILDEGARD; Pacific Jazz Orchestra founded by Chris Walden, National Theatre Live, Seth Rudetsky, the new Scott Dunn Orchestra performing the music of classic Hollywood film composers, Film Independent, MUSE/IQUE led by Artistic Director Rachael Worby, the ASCAP Musical Theatre program with composer lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and performances by the Colburn School, among others.



This programming established an important model for how The Wallis interacts with performing arts companies and their audience. These companies have a consistent home base at The Wallis where patrons can regularly experience their performances and witness their artistic growth. This creates an exciting opportunity for both the artists and the community.



Van Leer led the team of 50 at The Walis in presenting more than 140 productions, with over 150 curtains each season. This provided audiences and education program participants with an advanced access to the arts, and expanded programming that integrate legacy art forms with contemporary ones.



Earlier van Leer spent seven years at the Kennedy Center, where he defined the artistic mission, vision and strategy of the nation's cultural center, expanded and diversified programming, and increased the Center's commitment to innovative commissions and presentations across genres. Prior to the Kennedy Center, he was Managing Director of Nederlands Dans Theater, and Head of Music and Arts Projects at the London Barbican Center.