Richard Shelton to Present SINATRA: RAW at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Often described as one of the world's leading dramatic interpreters of Frank Sinatra, Richard Shelton will present Sinatra: RAW at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in June.

Regrets? He's had a few. And times are changing. The music scene is dominated by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie. Mid-aged, three times married and divorced, Sinatra feels increasingly redundant. As the hour glass of the Jack Daniels goes down, memories come flooding back. Accompanied by nothing more than a bottle of Jack Daniels, a pianist and invited celeb friends, Sinatra recalls a life of showbiz highs and lows, including his doomed love affair with screen Goddess, Ava Gardner (The Body), his suicide attempts and mob-allegations, in a searingly painful, yet startlingly celebratory account of the life of an icon.

Songs include, 'All or Nothing at All', 'My Foolish Heart', 'My Way', 'I've Got You Under My Skin' and 'A Very Good Year'.

the multi-award-winning British actor and singer, has an acclaimed international career spanning theatre, music, TV and movies. He was nominated "Best Actor in a Musical" (Offies, London, 2019) and "Best Actor in a Leading Role" by the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards for his gritty performance as Sinatra in the play, Rat Pack Confidential on the London stage. Richard was also nominated "Best Supporting Actor" in both the London and Chicago Horror Film Festival Awards in the short movie, Do Not Disturb. His many movie roles include Monsieur Phillipe in My Week with Marilyn. Currently a resident of Los Angeles, Richard is best known to American TV audiences as Arnaud in "Jane the Virgin" and Mr. Benson in "House of Lies." In the UK, Richard is known for his 2-year stint playing the charmingly murderous Dr Adam Forsythe in "Emmerdale."

He has performed the Sinatra repertoire on the worlds most acclaimed stages including with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, at The Globe Theatre in London, on TV and the world's most prestigious jazz venues including Ronnie Scott's in London. His latest album, An Englishman in Love in LA, was recorded at Los Angeles's famed Capitol Studios inside Frank Sinatra's Studio B, using Sinatra's own microphone, accompanied by Sinatra's living band mates and some of LA's hottest young jazz and session talent. Shelton held a Royal Command performance at Windsor Castle for Prince Charles, now King Charles III.