Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre

J. Alphonse Nicholson time-hops with flair

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 3 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre

Per playwright Howard L. Craft, the spirit of the human soul has the capacity to return to earth multiple times until it successfully learns…well…whatever it is supposed to learn. Can’t speak for the soul, but the performer J. Alphonse Nicholson needs no do-overs to embody the five incarnations of Abel Green within Craft’s play FREIGHT. Simply put, Nicholson nails each Green ably, in every possible way. 

Admittedly, Nicholson has had plenty of practice, having worked with Craft and director Joseph Mengel on FREIGHT since its North Carolina premiere in 2014 and subsequently off Broadway. The play’s west coast premiere, directed by Mengel at The Fountain Theatre, is a showpiece certainly for a multi-faceted actor and also for a challenging piece of drama. Set on a series of railway cars between the years 1910 and 2010, FREIGHT fits comfortably and aesthetically on the Fountain’s stage which has been decked out for the occasion by scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Alison Brummer, video designer Eamonn Farrell and sound designer Marc Antonio Pritchett. From a box car to a subway car to a craft that suggests a rocket ship, Nicholson, Mengel and the design team take us on a journey.

Abel Green is our tour guide across the century, sometimes more reluctantly than others. In each year, the actor is a new character (always with the same name) on a different train - a minstrel, a faith healer, an actor – who faces some kind of test or crisis of faith. There are other recurrences across the century. Each Abel Green has a friend/co-worker/employer/enabler named William Benson. Characters named Alonzo Price and Mary Bingham time hop as well as a newsman named J.A. Sutter, and everybody ends up in or around the location of Jefferson. Clearly this particular bounty of wayward souls isn’t getting things right the first time and are finding each other anew through the ages.

But it’s all wrapped up in the person of Nicholson who enacts all the Abels while telling us about the people he encounters, and the fate he will meet. The actor engages easily with his audience, dispensing the congenial banter of a traveling minstrel, the cynicism of an FBI snitch, the conviction of a man of god. Imbuing all five Abels with the same charismatic essence, Nicholson shape-shifts amoothly, letting Danyele Thomas’s costumes do some of the work.

Abel #1, is a traveling song and dance man who makes a living in 1910 performing – and fully cognizant of the irony - as a Black man wearing black face with Captain Davenport’s Minstrel Troupe (earning the disapproval of the NAACP in the process). “Damn glad to meet ya!” Abel the minstrel says, and, yes, he probably is glad and is only too happy to tell us about how he has been earning decent bucks acting the fool for white and Black audiences alike. The discovery of a lynched body may be enough to knock his partner out of the game, but not Abel, who soldiers on, sleeping with a pistol under his pillow and hopping the train for his next gig. Lonely? Warry? Degraded. Absolutely. “Cause I ain’t got nothing but this here, this song and dance, this jig show, and the next one is some miles up these here tracks.”

Which propels Nicholson into 1939 and his second Abel. As the "Instrument of God," Abel Green the faith healer performs a series of “miracles” that elevate him to the level of small town saint. The fall from grace comes just as swiftly. Where Abel the minstrel was a witness to atrocities, Abel the faith healer weathers the blows, but he is a man who through various crises, doesn’t lose his conviction.

On it goes, Abel the snitch infiltrating the Black Panthers as an FBI informant, Abel the “Next Great Black Actor” coming to a reckoning over a close friend contracting AIDS and Abel the Saturn Bound Man, a disspirted financial scam artist now helping a homeless person build a rocket ship out of tin cans. Subtly building on what we have just seen, every persona is finely layered, alternating between edginess, bitterness and a sense of wonder. 

Does the soul of Abel Green ever get it right or at least right enough not to have to continue forward for another go-round? Probably not, at least as long as our nation struggles with giving justice and humanity to African Americans. You may find plays that tackle these subjects with more in your face fervor than FREIGHT, but they won’t have J. Alphonse Nicholson.

A final note. With the possible exception of the Robey Theatre Company, Los Angeles does not have a theater company that devotes its programing primarily to the Black experience. In recent years, Center Theatre Group, The Pasadena Playhouse and The Geffen Playhouse have upped their game in terms of diverse programming. Throughout its nearly 35 years of existence, the Fountain has presented Click Here that have advanced the conversation. From CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC to THE BALAD OF EMMETT TILL, from U.S. premieres of the plays of Athol Fugard to AN OCTOROON, which brought the theater out of the pandemic and many, many more, company leaders Stephen Sachs, Deborah Lawlor Culver and Simon Levy have challenged and engaged us. Long may they continue to take us down the tracks, bumps and all.

FREIGHT plays through  December 16 at 5060 Fountain Avenue, L.A.

Photo of J. Alphonse Nicholson by Jonathan Benavente 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Photo
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Room

Join Cherry Poppins and HRS Productions for 'The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas,' a burlesque musical parody blending 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas.'

2
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week Photo
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Broadway leading man James Snyder will bring his holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.

3
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December Photo
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

4
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS Photo
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS

The Wagner Ensemble presents 'A French Christmas' featuring works by Charpentier and Saint-Saëns. Enjoy festive French carols and the accompaniment of an instrumental ensemble and pianist Robert Blake. Don't miss this holiday concert at St. Francis de Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets available.

From This Author - Evan Henerson

Review: RADICAL OR, ARE YOU GONNA MISS ME? at IAMA At Atwater Village TheatreReview: RADICAL OR, ARE YOU GONNA MISS ME? at IAMA At Atwater Village Theatre
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena PlayhouseReview: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: ROMEO AND JULIE: LOVE IS A FIRE at Santa Monica PlayhouseReview: ROMEO AND JULIE: LOVE IS A FIRE at Santa Monica Playhouse
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at A Noise WithinReview: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at A Noise Within

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends, in Los Angeles Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends,
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/09-12/10)
Punk Grandpa in Los Angeles Punk Grandpa
Whitefire Theatre (2/10-2/10)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Gabriela Montero in Los Angeles Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Gabriela Montero
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (5/24-5/24)
CURRENT: [inti]mate in Los Angeles CURRENT: [inti]mate
Museum of Latin American Art (1/20-1/21)
Esa-Pekka Salonen and Ravel in Los Angeles Esa-Pekka Salonen and Ravel
Walt Disney Concert Hall (12/01-12/03)
UNSTILL LIFE in Los Angeles UNSTILL LIFE
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/09-4/09)
The Boy Who Cried Wolf in Los Angeles The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Smothers Theatre (4/13-4/13)
The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience in Los Angeles The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience
Alegria Cocina Latina (12/21-12/02)
Bob Baker's Nutcracker in Los Angeles Bob Baker's Nutcracker
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (11/25-1/07)
The Glass Menagerie in Los Angeles The Glass Menagerie
Diversionary Theatre (11/30-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You