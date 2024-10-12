Replant The Forest Festival to Host Nature-Themed Masquerade Benefit Show in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Replant The Forest Festival, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring degraded land and building community through environmental action and the arts, has announced its annual Nature-Themed Masquerade Benefit Show, part of a fundraising campaign to raise $10,000. The funds will support critical restoration events and environmental education programs for the 2024-2025 planting season.

The event will take place on October 19th, 2024, at The Pico in West Los Angeles, and promises an evening filled with live music, art, and interactive experiences. Proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships will directly fund tree-planting events, ecosystem restoration, local artists, and educational outreach programs.

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite element of the natural world, whether it be a tree, bee, butterfly, or another creative nature-inspired costume. Those who prefer can enjoy face painting, and costume accessories provided at the event.

Highlights of the benefit show include:

Live music performances

A DJ dance party

Captivating live art performances

Raffles with exciting prizes

Food and drinks

Face painting and eco-friendly costume elements

A fun and festive masquerade theme to celebrate the beauty of nature

“Our mission is to bring the community together through the power of music and art to restore degraded land and revitalize the Earth,” said Brock Pollock, Founder of Replant The Forest Festival. “This benefit show is not just an event but an opportunity to support environmental restoration and the arts that will have a lasting impact.”

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased through the following link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/replant-the-forest-festival/supercharge-replant-the-forest-festival-for-the-2024-2025-planting-season/replant-the-forest-festival-benefit-show-10-19-24

About Replant The Forest Festival

Replant The Forest Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings together music, art, and direct environmental action to restore degraded land and promote sustainability. The organization hosts tree-planting festivals and other community-building events aimed at addressing environmental challenges and educating the public on the importance of ecosystem restoration.

With a focus on Leave No Trace principles and creating zero-waste events, Replant The Forest Festival ensures that each event contributes to long-term ecological restoration. By participating, donors and attendees help plant trees and support environmental education for generations to come.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.replanttheforest.org

Photo Credits: Brenton Cooper

Comments