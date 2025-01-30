Recording Academy Expands Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts with New Partnerships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the wildfire crisis in Los Angeles began, the Recording Academy® and MusiCares® immediately launched MusiCares Fire Relief to support impacted music people. Now, the Recording Academy and MusiCares are partnering with Direct Relief, the California Community Foundation and the Pasadena Community Foundation to bolster support for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

On the GRAMMY® telecast, attendees, viewers, music industry partners, and corporate sponsors will be encouraged to donate throughout the show, and all funds raised from the telecast will be used to support this new partnership, which will serve not only Los Angeles area music professionals, but the broader needs of others impacted in the Los Angeles community. The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+.

“In addition to raising money for music people, we are proud to add these three incredible partners who are supporting the Los Angeles region in other ways to maximize our efforts of aiding those impacted by this crisis,” said Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “We are so grateful to these organizations for their collaboration and look forward to bringing music professionals and fans together on Sunday, Feb. 2 to help rebuild and uplift Los Angeles and its people.”

Direct Relief is a California-based humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by emergencies and poverty. Since the Los Angeles wildfires began, Direct Relief has provided thousands of air-purifying masks and respiratory protection gear to residents, equipped first responders, and supplied community health centers with essential medications and financial assistance to support displaced residents.

California Community Foundation (CCF) is a leading philanthropic organization dedicated to building a stronger, more equitable Los Angeles County. Since 2003, CCF has provided critical disaster aid to communities across California to complement immediate relief and long-term recovery, ensuring the most impacted and vulnerable receive the help they need. To date, CCF has awarded over $15 million to more than 130 local nonprofits supporting victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) has been supporting Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre nonprofit organizations since 1953. The Foundation’s Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund is focused specifically on assisting those impacted by the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena. Since the start of the crisis, PCF has raised more than $8 million and has dispersed resources to 20 Altadena- and Pasadena-based nonprofits in its first round of funding.

MusiCares Fire Relief is a dedicated campaign to support the people affected by the recent wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles Area. All money raised will remain in the community and be used to aid those impacted.

