Raymond Abel to Bring One-Man-Show LATINI-DUH! to Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the LA LGBT Center

This Sat., 9/6, get ready to laugh, think, and confront the absurdity of stereotypes when comedian, storyteller, and truth-teller Raymond Abel brings his bold new one-man show Latini-DUH! to the stage. Equal parts comedy, therapy session, and cultural reckoning, the show dives into Latino representation in Hollywood, calling out racism and clichés with sharp wit and fearless honesty.

Inspired by a USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative study highlighting the chronic underrepresentation of Latinos in entertainment, Latini-DUH! blends biting humor with heartfelt storytelling. Through a cast of outrageous yet familiar characters-and the guidance of his ever-patient therapist-Abel takes audiences on a journey through identity, complicity, and the courage it takes to reclaim one's story.

"If I complain with no action, then I'm complacent. But the only caveat I'm dealing with is that whatever I make shouldn't add to the confusion," says Abel. "For the first time, I am living unapologetically in my art. I'm dealing with an identity crisis in real time in front of the audience-and that terrifies me."

Whether you speak Spanish or not, Abel's high-energy performance guarantees an unforgettable night. His mission? To make audiences laugh at racism's face while leaving them with something bigger than a punchline: a fresh perspective. "We're not just telling jokes here. We're rewriting the narrative," Abel shares.



About Raymond Abel

Raymond Abel is a queer Latino bilingual performer based in Los Angeles, born and raised in South Texas. A true Tejano, he began performing professionally at 13 and has since worked in both on the stage, film, and sketch. His comedy blends bold physicality, character-driven storytelling, and campy queer aesthetics rooted in his love for the Latine and Tejano culture. Whether on stage or screen, Raymond aims to bring more joyful, authentic Latino stories into the mainstream.

