Ray Bradbury Double Feature Radio Show Begins Tomorrow At The Helen Borgers Theater

A Ray Bradbury Radio Show Double Feature directed by Joe Montanari and produced by Holly Leverque comes to KBRD Long Beach at the Helen Borgers Theater this weekend.

The program begins with the "Sound of Thunder", a cautionary tale of the great impact humans have on EVERYTHING we touch, where a seemingly small action can spiral into terrifying world changing consequences. It will be followed by " The Veldt" that centers on a family and their children who have a state-of-the-art playroom, covered in television screens. But the futuristic smart house is entirely automated and when the kids don't get what they want things take a gruesome turn.

The performances are live on October 18th 8 PM, 19th 8 PM and 20th 2 PM at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls. General admission $15.

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

Or you can tune in and enjoy the spooky live broadcast anywhere in the world at https://www.lbshakespeare.org/pages/listen-live!

