Randy Johnson's Return To Theatre With Adaptation Of Tim Green's Memoir ANOTHER HILL AND SOMETIMES A MOUNTAIN.

ANOTHER HILL AND SOMETIMES A MOUNTAIN marks Randy's return to the theatre since recovering from a major stroke which occurred 2 years ago.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Randy Johnson (A Night with Janis Joplin - Broadway) has been commissioned by producer Raymond Thompson to adapt for the stage Tim Green's memoir ANOTHER HILL AND SOMETIMES A MOUNTAIN.

The inspiring true story of an individual who made the best of the cards dealt to him from his birth, forging ahead the best he could with fortitude, extraordinary internal strength, creativity and optimism, regardless of the current situations he found himself in. ANOTHER HILL AND SOMETIMES A MOUNTAIN marks Randy's return to the theatre since recovering from a major stroke which occurred 2 years ago.

Tim Green's memoir is a remarkable journey through the American landscape of gross psychological mismanagement and prejudice ending in what may be called an emotional triumph. From an abusive and bullied childhood as a gay young man living in the foster care system, to New York City and all it had to offer at the beginning of the aids epidemic, moving to 1980's Los Angeles and surviving the wild disco days leading to a life well lived today as a medical professional, teacher, author, speaker and husband. An epic tale of survival in the best and worst of times. f

Amazon reviews called the book "An important and inspiring American journey"

Randy Johnson (playwright-director) Is the director and writer of Broadway's Tony Nominated A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin. (Broadway, National Tours, Asia, Regional Theatres, ) Randy began his career co-producing the west coast premiere of Larry Kramer's THE NORMAL HEART starring academy award winners Kathy Bates and Richard Dreyfus. Other credits include directing and co-writer of Mike Tyson - UNDISPUTED TRUTH (Broadway. Las Vegas and National Tour), Writer and Director of Cesar Millan - MY STORY, UNLEASHED (MGM Grand, Las Vegas). Awards and nominations include 2 NAACP Theatre Awards (A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT), TBA AWARDS - San Francisco (Best Musical), Los Angeles Ovation Awards - Best Musical. Randy is the recipient of the prestigious CRYSTAL APPLE AWARD for his service to Aids Project Los Angeles.




