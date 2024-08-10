Raiford Rogers to Perform World Premiere of GLASSWORKS at The Luckman Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will continue its 30th anniversary celebrations with a performance by the Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet on Saturday, August 17, at 8:00 pm.

Raiford Rogers, a native of Bad Axe, Michigan, is an internationally recognized contemporary choreographer. Rogers co-founded the Los Angeles Chamber Ballet with Victoria Koenig in 1982, and in 2002 he created the Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet. The company performs annually at The Luckman.

Set to the entrancing sounds of the Philip Glass masterpiece of the same name, Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet will present the world premiere of Glassworks during their August 17th performance at The Luckman. Pianist Hui Wu brings the music to life with virtuosic flair, providing a sonic track that enhances the emotional depth of Rogers' choreography. An encore performance of Études, a coda for one of Rogers' most noted ballets, Seeds of Rain, will open the show followed by Rogers' critically acclaimed 2002 ballet, Chanel.

The performance will feature projections of evocative painting progressions by artist Mike Nava, which create a multi-sensory experience where dance, music, and visual art converge seamlessly. The result is an unforgettable performance that offers a unique and immersive journey into the expressive possibilities of artistic fusion.



RAIFORD ROGERS MODERN BALLET AT THE LUCKMAN

The Luckman

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles, CA, 90032

323-343-6600 • luckmanarts.org

https://theluckman.org/events/raiford-rogers-modern-ballet-glassworks/

Parking: Structure Lot C & Structure E at Cal State LA

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for purchase.



About The Luckman

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA presents cutting-edge professional music, dance, theatre, and visual arts from around the world. Located 5 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the Luckman is home to three unique spaces: the Luckman Theatre with a capacity of nearly 1,200, the Intimate Theatre with modular seating of up to 300, and the 3,600 square foot Luckman Gallery.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL