RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's April Carrion to Perform at Kay Sedia's HUEVOS DRAGCHEROS Drag Brunch

Kay Sedia (Chico's Angels) will be hosting the second HUEVOS DRAGCHEROS Drag Brunch at The Charleston in Downtown, Fullerton, CA on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 11am. Doors open and buffet begins at 11am and the Drag Show starts at 12pm.

Performances by RuPaul's Drag Race: APRIL CARRION, 3x Emmy winner Glen Alen, and Godoy. The host of the event is of course Kay Sedia best known for Chico's Angels and being a top Tupperware seller. The morning will also have a few other surprises.

Tickets are on SALE NOW. $60 ticket includes the buffet & show $1000 VIP table for 10 people includes buffet, bottomless mimosas and the best seats for the show in the house.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at www.KaySedia.com

Show: HUEVOS DRAGCHEROS Drag Brunch.

Date: September 22, 2024

Time: 11am food service; 12pm Drag show begins

Tickets: $60

Location: The Charleston 114 E Commonwealth Ave Fullerton California 92832

Kay Sedia, Host

Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, “The water that springs right thru you”. One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, “Save the Donkeys,” which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy… and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico’s Angels.

Kay Sedia also can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul’s “Aj and the Queen” episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “KTLA Morning News,” “Good Day LA.” “The Dish” and has been featured in the pages of “Entertainment Weekly,” “FrontiersLA,” “The Advocate."

Kay's Links

www.kaysedia.com

https://www.facebook.com/kaysedia1

https://www.instagram.com/kaysedia1/

