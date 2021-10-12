RON'S GONE WRONG to Play at El Capitan October 22-31

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" October 22 through October 31, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM LaserProjection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. During the run, guests can enjoy a Ron themed photo op. The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before the October 21- 24 and October 30-31 screenings.



There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, October 21st at 7:00 PM. Guests will be among the first to see "Ron's Gone Wrong" and each ticket includes reserved seating, one 64oz popcorn tub, one 20oz bottled beverage and an Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity are $25.00 per person no matter of age.



There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive 1 complimentary 64oz box of popcorn, 1 complimentary 20oz bottled beverage and 1 "Ron's Gone Wrong" Journal (while supplies last.)



Daily showtimes for Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" starting Friday, October 22 are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM every Friday and Saturday. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $13 Adult, $10 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+), and Fri. - Sun.: $18 Adult, $14 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+)



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.