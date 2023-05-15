Queer Prom Returns For Its Second Year!

Queer Prom is back for a second consecutive year. Queer activist, designer, entrepreneur, and event producer NiK Kacy presents Queer Prom - Behind the Velvet Rope! an exclusive Studio54-themed fundraiser party for Equality Fashion Week (EFW*) in partnership with The West Hollywood EDITION and as part of the City of West Hollywood's #WeHoPride programming.

Set to take place on June 1st, the 2023 edition of Queer Prom will be transporting guests back to the days of Studio54 via Sunset, the underground club at The West Hollywood EDITION created by the co-founder of the original Studio54!

"The era of Studio54 celebrated creativity and individuality," says NiK Kacy, founder and producer of Queer Prom. "This year's Queer Prom will honor those before us and celebrate our generations perpetuating this mission."

Queer Prom is an annual fundraising event for Equality Fashion Week (EFW) during Pride Month that creates a nostalgic themed, inclusive adult prom experience infusing love and healing into the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event seeks to rally allies to help lift under-represented voices and eradicate the discrimination taking place all over the country.

Prom is a signature high school experience and a staple in American culture. A traditional rite of passage, it was a dream NiK Kacy had for years because they never felt safe to attend prom as a young student. Coming out as a trans masculine, gender non-binary queer human in their adult life, NiK Kacy dreamt of finally attending prom as their authentic self and wanted others to be able to do the same.

"Many of us were not able to attend prom in high school as our authentic selves," comments NiK Kacy. "As we are further marginalized and threatened by politics and social issues, our 'Behind the Velvet Rope' Studio54-themed celebration will unite all the colors and spectrums of our beautiful queer tribe," adds Kacy.

Kacy, who is also the creator and Executive Producer of Equality Fashion Week, the first LGBTQ+ focused fashion week in LA, is committed to raise funds to continue the work EFW does to bring empowerment for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly with QTDBIPOC* folks. They are passionate about creating more joyful moments and experiences that lead to healing while continuing the fight for equal rights and equity, and respect in a world filled with discord, divide and discrimination.

To date, as part of the 2023 Legislative session, some 500+ anti-trans bills have been introduced restricting fundamentals such as health care, housing, education, and the freedom of expression for transgender and nonbinary individuals. These bills also include bans on transgender athletes, restrictions on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and laws that target drag performers and LGBTQ+ youth. A disheartening and alarming situation considering that per The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) there are more than 2 million transgender people across the US.

Transgender and gender non-conforming individuals continue to face stigma, bias, and systemic discrimination from an early age, heightening their vulnerability to violence.

The highly anticipated soirée will be hosted by LGBTQ+ influencer Amber's Closet, Trans model and musician, Laith Ashley and Trans model, comedian and actress, Arisce Wanzer. Speakers include Brian Michael Smith and Mayor Sepi Shyne, among others. Additionally, the evening will feature special performances by Dragula and RuPaul's Drag Race star, Drag King Landon Cider, LGBTQ+ activist and singer from Istanbul, Iliana Georgi, DJs Daisy O' Dell, Mike Taylor and more. Seeking to recreate the experience of prom for queer folks to re-envision growing up more authentically, NiK Kacy hopes the event will be a joyful reclaiming of what may have been painful memories for many queer youths.

For more information: https://equalityfashionweek.com/

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queer-prom-2023-behind-the-velvet-rope-a-studio54-theme d-party-tickets-385220724557?aff=NiK