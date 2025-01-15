Queen Mary Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queen Mary invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey as the winter season continues with a jam-packed lineup of events and experiences. Celebrating the new Queen Mary Cultural Events Series, the iconic vessel is unveiling NEW offerings, including a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ship celebration featuring a student speech-writing contest, a dynamic Black History Month Celebration, and the return of beloved classics like the Lunar New Year festivities and the Valentine's Day Dinner and Show. This season aboard the iconic ship promises meaningful moments and cultural enrichment for all.

“Our event offerings are about more than just creating memorable experiences—it's about bringing our community together to celebrate diversity, history, and shared values,” said Steve Caloca, Managing Director for The Queen Mary. “This year, I'm especially excited about our new Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and the student speech-writing contest. Reading the words and ideas of our youth is always inspiring, and it reminds us of the incredible potential within our community.”

Adding to the ship's current What's on Deck calendar of events, on Monday, January 20th, the Queen Mary will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., honoring Dr. King's dream of a world rooted in equality and kindness. Guests can enjoy a day filled with live music, delicious food and drinks, engaging arts and crafts activities, a lecture series featuring Captain James, and a special screening of Dr. King's iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Leading up to the event, the Queen Mary invites students to participate in a speech-writing contest, sharing their thoughts and dreams inspired by Dr. King's powerful message of equality and justice. The top three speeches in each division will be recognized and awarded during the celebration. General admission tickets are $10 per person. Admission is free for any speech writing participants.

On January 29th, the Queen Mary will host an enchanting Lunar New Year Celebration for all ages, honoring the Year of the Snake with a full evening of activities and performances. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a Lantern-Making Workshop ($39 per person) or an exciting Reptile and Animal Workshop, presented by Raptor Events ($25 per person), where guests can learn fun facts and get up close with snakes and other creatures. The celebration culminates with a Dinner and Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ($149 per person), featuring an authentic Chinese Lion and Dragon Dance performance by the renowned Qing Wei Lion and Dragon Dance team. Enjoy a specially curated buffet menu, including classic Chinese dumplings, red-braised pork belly, bao buns, and more, paired with dazzling costumes, powerful drumming, and lively choreography for an unforgettable evening.

In addition to cultural celebrations and family-friendly events, the Queen Mary is bringing exciting entertainment to its iconic setting. Football fans can look forward to a Super Bowl Viewing Party on February 9th, with more details to be announced soon. Meanwhile, music enthusiasts will be thrilled by the return of fan-favorite Alex Mendham, who will perform with his renowned 11-piece orchestra on January 25th and February 22nd. Tickets are $40 per person.

Celebrate love aboard the Queen Mary with a romantic Valentine's Day Dinner and Show, featuring a plated four-course meal for guests 21 and older. More details will be released soon. For those celebrating friendship, gather your besties for a special ‘Galentine's Day' edition of Brushes and Bubbly on February 13th for Galentine's Day; or impress your special someone with a Valentine's-themed Bubbles and Bubbly on February 14th. For those looking for a unique twist, Paranormal Date Night on February 14th and 15th offers a VIP paranormal tour from 7–9 p.m., followed by an intimate pre-fixe dinner featuring a shared appetizer, entrée of choice, and shared dessert. There are only 20 spots available for each night, and this experience is expected to sell out quickly.

In late February, the Queen Mary will debut its first-ever Black History Month Celebration, bringing the vibrant culture of Leimert Park to life. The Exhibit Hall will showcase the rich history, art, and spirit of this historic hub for African American culture in Los Angeles. From visual arts to spoken word performances, this immersive event offers guests a chance to celebrate the creativity and resilience that define Black culture. More details will be announced soon.

Caloca adds, “These wonderful events not only honor important cultural milestones but also create a platform for connection, understanding, and growth. We're proud to be a space where history, culture, and celebration come to life.”

The Queen Mary offers a variety of daily tours and exhibitions that bring the ship's rich history to life. Guests can explore the ship's storied past, participate in interactive exhibits, and join guided tours to uncover fascinating details about its maritime legacy. Visit “What's on Deck” on the Queen Mary website to see all the activities happening onboard, from historical guided tours and ghostly encounters to nightly entertainment, live music, and family-friendly experiences.

For more information on the Queen Mary, upcoming events, programming, and more visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck.

Comments