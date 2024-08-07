Pop Icon Paula Abdul Added To Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Phil has announced that popstar Paula Abdul will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on September 13–15, 2024.

The former Laker Girl-turned-pop icon joins the best-selling R&B group in history, Boyz II Men, for three fireworks-filled nights of New Jack Swing, pop, and R&B classics. Paula Abdul opens with dance-floor favorites, like “Rush, Rush,” and “Straight Up,” followed by Boyz II Men's sophisticated harmonies, sincere songwriting, and some of the biggest songs of all time. Hear hits like “Opposites Attract,” “One Sweet Day,” “I'll Make Love to You,” and “Motownphilly” on a perfect late summer night.

Global icon Paula Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer, and TV personality, most notably recognized as an original judge on American Idol. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Award nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People's Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award. Most recently she was featured performing her classic hit “Straight Up!” at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply. Tickets are on sale at https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/ or by phone to Audience Services at (323) 850-2025.

