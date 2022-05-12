Pilot Episode LEGIT MARRIED To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Legit Married, an award-winning comedy web pilot co-written by Ahsan Ali, Lisa Jill Anderson, and Stephen Brown and directed by Chelsea Gonzalez, is an official selection of Dances With Films and will have its West Coast Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatres (6925 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles) on June 18, 2022 at 3:45pm. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased at www.danceswithfilms.com/legit-married/.

Legit Married is a will-they-won't-they love story about a Pakistani immigrant with dreams of making it as an actor, who enters into a green card marriage with his privileged American friend. In the pilot episode, the two friends get in over their heads as they scramble to move in together and prepare for their upcoming green card marriage interview with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. Their fake marriage challenges them to confront their assumptions, emotional baggage, and feelings for one another.

The cast features Ahsan Ali as Ali, Lisa Jill Anderson as Natalie, and Talaura Harms as Diane. The creative team and crew includes Andy Rolfe (director of photography), Keara Burton (editor), Alex Wroten (composer), Michael Spencer (sound design), A.R. Bryan (1st assistant camera/key grip), Jazmin Patiño (hair and makeup design), Jack Lawrence Mayer (colorist), and Francis Lloyd Corby (production coordinator), with additional music from Grant Swift.

In addition to Dances With Films, Legit Married is an official selection of Big Apple Film Festival (NYC), deadCenter Film Festival (Oklahoma City), Women's Comedy Festival (Chicago), and Miami Web Fest. Awards & Nominations: Best Web Series Winner at the LA Independent Film Awards, Best Performance Winner & Best Comedy Episode Nominee at the Women's Comedy Festival in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.legitmarried.com.

Now in its 25th year, DANCES WITH FILMS (DWF:LA) was formed in 1998 by a group of filmmakers who envisioned a festival where "who you know" didn't matter, only the quality of the work. DWF:LA has become known as a discovery festival as unique as its mission. Some have referred to it as a "summer camp" for filmmakers because of its friendly spirit and continual efforts to help filmmakers forge relationships that will last long after the glimmer of the fest is over. For more information and to read about the full festival lineup, visit www.danceswithfilms.com.