Pianist Andrew Von Oeyen Announced At The Center For The Arts

Classical pianist Andrew von Oeyen will perform a livestream concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 as the first Recital Series performer of the 2020-2021 season.

This event will be exclusive to Center for the Arts subscribers and donors, as well as the Pepperdine community. For more information on how to become a subscriber or donor, please visit arts.pepperdine.edu/support/guild. More information about von Oeyen is available at vonoeyen.com.

The Center for the Arts remains committed to bringing an innovative, unique, entertaining, and diverse program of exceptional performances and museum exhibitions to audiences during this time. For ways to engage with the arts at Pepperdine, view the digital resources available at arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/digital-resources.htm.

His program includes Bach's Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2, BWV 1031 and Overture in the French style, BWV 831 and Chopin's Nocturne No. 17 in B major, Op. 62, No. 1 and Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52.

Hailed worldwide for his elegant and insightful interpretations, balanced artistry and brilliant technique, Andrew von Oeyen has established himself as one of the most captivating pianists of his generation.

Since his debut at age 16 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen, von Oeyen has extended his interpretive voice to a broad spectrum of repertoire as both a soloist and recitalist. He has collaborated with such ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, National Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Saint Louis Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Mariinsky Orchestra, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic, Singapore Symphony, Grant Park Orchestra, Ravinia Festival Orchestra, Vancouver Symphony, Utah Symphony, Orchestre Symphonique de Marseille, Geneva Chamber Orchestra, Spoleto USA Orchestra, Slovenian Philharmonic and Slovak Philharmonic. As both soloist and conductor he has led concerti and orchestral works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Ravel and Kurt Weill. On July 4, 2009, he performed at the US Capitol with the National Symphony in A Capitol Fourth, reaching millions worldwide in the multi-award-winning PBS live telecast.

Von Oeyen has appeared in recital at Wigmore Hall and Barbican Hall in London, Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Boston's Symphony Hall, Zürich's Tonhalle, Moscow's Tchaikovsky Hall, St. Petersburg's Philharmonia, Dublin's National Concert Hall, Royce Hall in Los Angeles, Herbst Theater in San Francisco, Spivey Hall in Atlanta, Sala São Paulo, Teatro Olimpico in Rome, in Mexico City, Hanoi, Macau, and in every major concert hall of Japan and South Korea. Festival appearances include Aspen, Ravinia, Grant Park, Mainly Mozart, Saratoga, Spoleto, Brevard, Chautauqua and the Mariinsky's Stars of the White Nights.

In June 2016 von Oeyen signed with Warner Classics. His debut album under that label, including works for piano and orchestra by Saint-Saëns, Ravel, and Gershwin, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. In 2013 he released an album of Debussy and Stravinsky piano works under the Delos Label (including two pieces written for him by composer, David Newman), following his 2011 award-winning album of Liszt works under the same label. He also released the 2013 digital recording Andrew von Oeyen: Live in Recital.

Von Oeyen, of German and Dutch origin, was born in the US. He began his piano studies at age five and made his solo orchestral debut at age 10. An alumnus of Columbia University and graduate of The Juilliard School, where his principal teachers were Herbert Stessin and Jerome Lowenthal, he also worked with Alfred Brendel and Leon Fleisher. He won the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1999 and also took First Prize in the Leni Fe Bland Foundation National Piano Competition in 2001. von Oeyen lives in Paris and Los Angeles.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

THE DETAILS:



WHAT: Andrew von Oeyen, Piano

WHEN: Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Digital Performance

Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

TICKETS: (310) 506-4522 or arts.pepperdine.edu

PRICES: Exclusive to Center for the Arts subscribers/donors and the Pepperdine community. Visit arts.pepperdine.edu/support/guild to learn how to become a subscriber/donor today.

