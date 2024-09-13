Photos: Tony-Winning Musical ONCE At Rubicon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubicon Theatre is presenting the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE. See photos from the production.

The compelling, emotionally rich story, set on the streets of Dublin, follows an Irish busker and a Czech immigrant who are drawn together by their shared love of music. The Broadway production, based on the popular Indie film, garnered 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the resonant score features the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.” Rubicon’s production opens Sept. 14, with low-priced previews Sept. 11-13 (sold-out for the 11th and 12th). Due to extraordinary advance sales, the production has already been extended through Oct. 6, 2024. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Rubicon’s home, The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.

ONCE features a book by acclaimed playwright ENDA WALSH, and music and lyrics by GLEN HANSARD and MARKÉTA IRGLOVÁ, and is based on the motion picture written and directed by JOHN CARNEY. The show is uniquely distinguished as the only musical to have won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and a Tony Award for its music. The production has been lauded for its compelling characters, innovative stagecraft, and the immersive experience it offers, allowing audience members to step into the colorful world of the characters. Rubicon’s production is helmed by one of L.A.’s most respected artists, MICHAEL MICHETTI (multiple L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards and Ovation Awards), with musical direction by JULIA HOFFMAN, and choreography by KITTY MCNAMEE.

Rubicon’s production of ONCE, sponsored by Dr. Jeanne P. Adams, begins with low-priced previews September 11-13 (Wednesday and Thursday evenings are sold-out). There will be a Gala Opening on September 14 (also press night). Opening night tickets include a post-show reception at the company’s rehearsal warehouse in Ventura’s industrial district with including Irish food and drink, music, and a special performance from Ventura’s Claddagh Dance Company. Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $30 to $89.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For a complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

Photo Credit: Lore Photography

